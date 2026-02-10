Women Who Love Lying Around The House Doing Nothing Protect Their Home In This Very Important Way, According To Feng Shui

In a fast-paced society, people may view a woman lying down as lazy. But according to Feng Shui, women lying around the house are actually protecting their home in a very important way.

The ancient teaching of feng shui is all about balancing energies to optimize their flow. A feminine energy that is overworked and depleted drains the masculine energy, and the yin and yang balance integral to prosperity is blocked. Written by Anjeet Ratansi, "Feminine energy is deeply connected to emotions and inner knowing. Instead of following rigid formulas to success, the feminine listens inwards. What feels aligned? What feels good? What is calling me now?"

Women who love lying around doing nothing protect their homes by replenishing energy wealth.

According to Eastern metaphysics, including feng shui and vastu shastra, a woman who loves lying around the house doing nothing is actually recharging and replenishing the energy wealth of the home.

ViDI Studio

Energy is not a mere output or function for anyone, especially for a woman. They are "the energetic grid of the home," according to Tahnee McIlwain, High Vibe Multidimensional Tribe.

Viewed as an all-encompassing foundation, it's a huge responsibility and feat to juggle. Balance is key. Therefore, "Rest is not downtime, it’s download time. Disrupt a woman’s rest and watch the household struggle. Support her rest and watch everything [stabilize]."

Teamwork and respect for needs, mentally, physically, and spiritually, allow for a light air to move, breathe, and rest inside the home.

Designating a wealth corner allows a woman's environment the greatest chance for feng shui energy to flow throughout.

To truly replenish wealth energy, you must find the wealth corner of your home, because the "left, far corner is your wealth and prosperity area." Clearing it out, cleansing the air, adding figures and symbols of femininity, thinking or saying an intention, and maintaining this space offer a sense of control, consistency, and security in herself and her surroundings. Abundance will come her way like a magnet to a compass.

Photoroyalty

As Ratansi noted, "The feminine doesn’t force abundance 24/7. She understands that rest, pleasure and receiving are just as powerful as action." She went on to say, "By embracing rest and slowing down, you create space for divine timing, unexpected miracles, and energetic recalibration."

How and where a woman rests is integral to energy replenishment as well.

Feng shui principles acknowledge that balance must exist for optimal energy flow, and that doesn't change when you are sleeping. Keeping electronics out of your resting space and creating a calm, clean environment where you rest are integral to the energy replenishment that promotes wealth and good fortune.

Anjie Cho, a certified feng shui consultant, explained, "When it comes to feng shui in your bedroom, adopt a less-is-more approach. Besides a comfortable bed with feel-good linens, a solid headboard, and a grounding rug, eliminate whatever else you can. That means there should not be any clutter, electronics, or wayward socks that didn't make it into your hamper."

As long as your space is conducive to rest and allows feminine energy to recharge, you're on the right track to receive the blessing of wealth and good fortune. Let the woman in your house rest in the way she's most comfortable. Let her lead by this example in your own winding-down practices. It could bring you good fortune and a lighter spirit to grow in your home.

