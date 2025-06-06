Women With This Specific Daily Habit Stay Healthier Well Into Old Age, According To Harvard Researchers

We are often told to eat healthy, stay active, drink enough water, and get adequate sleep in order to stay healthy as we age. Yet, according to a recent analysis from Harvard University, another daily habit helps women remain at the top of their game.

Women who drink coffee daily stay healthier well into old age, according to Harvard researchers.

A Harvard study followed a group of nearly 50,000 women from the Nurses' Health Study for 30 years. According to a press release from the American Society of Nutrition, they discovered that drinking caffeinated coffee in midlife is linked to healthier aging.

Advertisement

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

"Women who drank regular coffee were more likely to avoid chronic disease, cognitive decline, and physical impairment later in life," they reported. Still, researchers emphasized that while moderate coffee consumption is an aspect of a healthy lifestyle, genetics and other factors play a role.

Advertisement

Coffee does more than simply provide a boost of energy.

The study's lead author, Dr. Sara Mahdavi, an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, explained that women who drank more coffee were more likely to exhibit healthy aging and display fewer chronic diseases. The same cannot be said for those who drink tea, decaf coffee, or Coca-Cola, the latter of which is tied to a significantly lower chance of healthy aging.

"Women who drank one to three cups of caffeinated coffee per day in their 50s were more likely to reach older age free from major chronic diseases and with good cognitive, physical, and mental health," Dr. Mahdavi said. "While past studies have linked coffee to individual health outcomes, our study is the first to assess coffee’s impact across multiple domains of aging over three decades."

Mahdavi said that women who were considered "healthy agers" were found to consume an average of 315 mg of caffeine daily through drinking coffee. According to Healthline, a 12-ounce cup of brewed coffee usually contains between 113 to 147 mg of caffeine, while a shot of espresso contains around 108.3 mg. Each additional cup of coffee was linked to a 2% to 5% greater chance of healthier aging, the study found.

Advertisement

cottonbro studio | Pexels

"This would imply that coffee in particular has health-preserving or promoting effects," Dr. David Kao, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School, told CNN in an interview. "As with other studies, they also appear to have found that coffee has a particular benefit over other caffeinated drinks."

Advertisement

Despite the results, coffee is not a one-size-fits-all solution for every woman.

While coffee supports longevity and healthy aging, Mahdavi pointed out that it's not a failproof solution that works for every single woman. The benefits depend on the individual and their biology and health.

Drinking too much coffee can also do more harm than good. The Mayo Clinic noted that overconsumption of coffee, more than four cups a day, can lead to headaches, insomnia, and irritability, among other issues.

"Moderate caffeinated coffee consumption — typically one to three cups per day — can be part of a healthy diet for many adults," Mahdavi said. "However, this should not be taken as a blanket recommendation for everyone to begin or increase coffee intake with the goal of longevity."

Drinking coffee doesn't replace the other activities that help people live a long and healthy life. Things like eating a balanced diet, getting good exercise, and stimulating your mind have all been proven to extend a human's life. Still, maybe don't skip your morning latte.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.