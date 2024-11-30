Psychology Says If You Can Master This Cat-Like Quality, Your Marriage Will Be More Than Fine

Couples trying to revive the romance they felt in the early stages of their relationships sometimes turn to big, headline strategies to demonstrate their affection for their mate. They take vacations, buy expensive gifts, or make elaborate Valentine’s Day or anniversary efforts in the hopes that with intensive, regularly scheduled maintenance, love will trundle on.

If relationship stress has reached a saturation point, they count on efforts like these to solve problems. While these activities can bring joy into a relationship, their results don’t last long.

The old lackluster feeling usually returns when a couple reaches the airport back home or the fancy bouquet wilts. It’s hard to sustain love through the day-to-day grind of full-time jobs and the needs of children, pets, or aging parents.

Sometimes, tending to your closest relationship can seem like another duty in a long list of weekly chores. Without trust that your partner will reciprocate your efforts, it can also seem like a risk to be the one to make the first attempt.

Instead of lavishing money and attention on your spouse a few times a year, our suggestion would be to lavish curiosity on them throughout your time together.

Adopt an approach of open, engaged interest. Research from Antioch University shows that when you’re curious, you learn new things about your mate—their desires, fears, and struggles.

You’ll hear secrets, wishes, and regrets. You’ll learn practical things, like what they would like to do on their birthday. Even if you’ve known each other for years, you’d be surprised how much there is to know about your partner.

In the hundreds of workshops we have presented over the years, we continue to be amazed at how frequently we hear, “I never knew that about him!” or “I just heard this amazing story!” from spouses who have been married for one, 10, or 50 years.

One of the best strategies for achieving a “state of curiosity” is to spend a small amount of time each day simply listening to your mate.

That is, really listening. What do we mean by this? Think truthfully about what “listening” typically looks like for you.

Are you watching TV on the couch half-attentive while your wife unloads about her pressures at work? Are you busy playing with the dog while your husband tells you excitedly about his interesting conversation that day?

We all do this, but this kind of passive, distracted listening offers little benefit and can damage a relationship in the long run.

With our partners, it is sometimes easy to notice and forget that we frequently behave toward each other the way young children do with their parents. Just as a child tugs on her mother’s skirt to get her attention and tell her about the fascinating things she saw in school that day, we constantly seek affirmation from our significant others, as a study in the Journal of Family Psychology supports.

We want to know if they notice us. We want to see if they are interested in us.

At the core, we want to feel we exist by having the people we care about witness our lives. Many of us can remember — viscerally — moments when we felt tuned out, shut down, or criticized by our parents. Subtle things we do in relationships can mimic these moments and inadvertently dredge childhood pain.

Research published in Engaging Theories in Interpersonal Communication helps explain when a spouse repeatedly appears distracted, harried, or dismissive as you attempt to tell them things that feel important to you, memories of childhood pain administered again and again by the person you love, add up to a level of fear, resentment, and anxiety around them.

Change can only come by replacing frequent, inattentive communication with less frequent but more thoughtful, conscious, and curious communication.

When you connect, really take the time to listen before responding. Reflect on what your partner says and relay your understanding back to them. Don’t jump immediately to dispensing advice or bringing up your related ideas.

Ask if there is more you can share with your partner to deepen the sharing. Demonstrate with your body language, attentive gaze, and questions that you have really heard them, as shown in the Communication Monographs Journal.

Being empathically curious doesn’t necessarily have to mean you’re innately interested in the topics they are discussing. As a comparison, you may not be interested in the Disney TV show your 5-year-old son loves. Of course, however, you are interested in his experience, life, and ideas. You take care when interacting with him to mirror his enthusiasm and excitement.

In the same way, it’s much more important to your spouse to see that you are eager to be a partner to their experience — to hear their impressions and motivations for feeling or thinking the way they do — than that you like or care about the same things.

We have also experienced this process, which is kind of, well, intimate for couples.

Something about re-experiencing that your partner is present and there with you reignites the feelings you had when you were new to each other. So don’t be surprised when this technique leads to new techniques in the bedroom.

Whether you implement curiosity expressly or do so without mentioning it to your spouse, you will quickly find that the care, attention, and interest you display toward her will naturally be returned to you.

This is a process that softens two hearts at once. Demonstrating curiosity toward your partner and seeing it returned to you will remind you of the early days of your courtship when finding out new things about each other was a constant thrill.

Over time, you will find yourself feeling more open and supported. Your relationship will become—rather than another stress—a reprieve from all the stresses in life, a soothing retreat—and not one you have to take an airplane to get to.

Harville Hendrix, Ph. D., is a couples therapist with over 40 years of experience as a counselor, educator, clinical trainer, author, and public lecturer. He has received many awards for his work with couples. He and his wife, Helen LaKelly Hunt, co-created Imago Relationship Therapy, a therapy for couples now practiced by over 2,200 certified therapists in 30 countries.