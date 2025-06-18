First dates can be quite anxiety-inducing. You may not know what to talk about, and there's always the fear that the conversation will run stale and you'll be forced to sit in uncomfortable silence as you rack your brain for an appropriate topic.

In a TikTok, Matt (@discount_disaster) shared his go-to first-date question. Not only does the inquiry spark a fun and lighthearted conversation, but it also gives men a bit of insight into how the relationship will be with the woman they're talking to.

Advertisement

A woman's answer to this quirky first date question reveals exactly what your relationship will be like.

"If you're going on a date with a girl, you need to ask this screening question," Matt advised. "Do you want to be a fairy, witch, princess, or mermaid?"

Advertisement

Matt explained what each option reveals about a woman's personality and how she acts in a relationship.

Matt claimed that if a woman picks a fairy, she typically enjoys trinkets and other kinds of oddities. This type of woman is soft to her core and likes soft blankets, soft pillows, easy movies, and other lighthearted things. "Don't watch 'Marley and Me,'" he warned. "She will cry."

If a woman says she wants to be a princess, Matt said that she will likely expect to receive the princess treatment in her relationship. "Princesses want two things: time and attention," he said. "Spoil them with both. And spoil them with money, too. After that, they'll watch you eat a [expletive] chili dog in a gas station parking lot at 2:00 a.m. like the slob you are."

If a woman chooses mermaid, she likes "really shiny things" and will probably prefer activities like raves and house shows.

Lastly, if a woman's answer to this question is a witch, she'll probably ask for your birth chart, Matt said. "They're into oddities and taxidermy and all things strange, like bones and whatnot," he added.

Advertisement

Of course, Matt's assessment of the answers to this question is not set in stone. A woman who chooses witch may simply be a fan of "Harry Potter," for example. However, the question certainly gives people something fun to talk about on a first date.

Yet, many adults aren't dating very much at all.

According to a YouGov survey, while 89% of Americans have gone on a date, there is significant variation in the number of first dates that adults have been on, as well as the types of dating experiences they've had. Only 11% of Americans say they've never been on a date, including 21% of people who are single.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Advertisement

Most Americans don't go on dates as often as they would like to. Thirty-nine percent of adults say they rarely or never go on dates, and, among people who aren't in a relationship, 69% say they rarely or never date. But when asked about their desires, just 16% of Americans overall and 30% of single Americans say they would prefer to rarely or never go on dates.

Despite how gloomy the dating scene is, especially for young adults, it may be time to spice things up with quirky questions like the one Matt provided. While a woman's preference for mermaid over princess may not truly reveal who she is in a relationship, it definitely opens the door to more fun conversations.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.