Woman Requests Payment To Reschedule After Man Cancels On Their First Date

After McKenna Hutchinson's date canceled on her at the last minute, she used the opportunity to earn some cash. Instead of writing him off completely, the 26-year-old woman asked her date to prove to her how much he deserved a second chance in the form of financial compensation.

The woman requested payment on Venmo to reschedule their first date.

Hutchinson met her intended date on Hinge. The pair planned to meet up for drinks, but after a miscommunication regarding the location of the date, the man ultimately canceled.

Advertisement

"It’s five minutes before we are supposed to meet, and I’ve already accepted that this date isn’t going to happen,” she told to PEOPLE. "I’m fully writing him off at this point because I don’t tolerate people who waste my time."

The following day, her date texted her apologizing for the last-minute cancellation. “I know you probably don’t wanna see me but if I can change your mind, I’d love to make it up to you,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Hutchinson decided to give him one more chance while conveying the fact that she well knew her worth! She shared their text message exchange in a TikTok video that has other women taking notes.

"Venmo me for wasting my time and I'll forgive you," she wrote. When he asked how much money he should send, she responded, “However much my time is worth to you.”

The man understood the assignment and sent Hutchinson $100.

In a Venmo titled "Pain in your [peach emoji]," the man sent Hutchinson $100. “I hope that gets you to forgive me and give me another chance to be a pain in your [expletive],” he added.

Advertisement

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Hutchinson let him know that she was satisfied with his payment, telling him she was available the following Monday and Friday.

Women online loved Hutchinson’s response and were inspired to do the same to any man who wastes their time in the future.

“I need to be brave and start asking for security deposits or cancellation fees,” one TikTok user commented.

Advertisement

“Seriously, how much we do to prepare for a first date to impress and feel good could be hours and product use, just to have them cancel right before — [heck] yeah, pay for wasting my time!” another user wrote.

Hutchinson, who works as a wedding photographer in North Carolina, is familiar with charging people for her services.

"As a photographer, I always take a deposit for my services to make sure clients are serious about working with me," she explained. "So I thought, ‘Hmmm, maybe this should apply to this man since he’s proven himself to be flaky.'"

Advertisement

Hutchinson admitted that she didn't actually expect him to Venmo her at all. "Honestly, I thought he’d be annoyed and call me a gold digger or something,” she said.

The pair did get together for that rescheduled date but, in the end, it seems they weren't meant to be. "We laughed about the Venmo and had a good time," she revealed, "but ultimately weren’t compatible and went our separate ways."

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.