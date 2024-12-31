Woman Writes Note To Neighbor Insisting That She Do A Better Job At Parking So Her Kids Don't Get Trapped In The Car

Nothing causes a debate, like parking issues between those who share spaces. After one of her neighbors continued to park in a way that made it difficult for her and her kids to exit their car, a woman wrote her a note kindly requesting that she improve her parking.

However, others argued that the woman’s neighbor appeared to be within the lines of the parking space.

A woman wrote a letter to her neighbor asking them to park better so she and her kids could get out of their car more easily.

In a TikTok video, a woman named Lolli asked viewers if it would be appropriate to leave a note on her neighbor’s car regarding their parking habits. She claimed that she had done so before and that her neighbor’s parking hadn’t improved.

“Hello, wanted to reach out and kindly ask if you could park within your parking spot,” the letter read. “It’s been a little tight, and my kids have to pop out on the driver’s side. It’s been a few incidents already and we would appreciate your cooperation. Thanks.”

The woman pans the camera from her note to her neighbor’s car parked outside, which appeared to be within the lines by a hair next to the woman’s SUV.

Viewers believed that since the car was technically within the lines, the neighbor shouldn’t have to adjust her parking.

“She’s in the lines, I wouldn’t beef with her,” one TikTok user commented.

“If she’s parked within the lines and not in your parking spot, there’s really nothing to complain about or do,” another user wrote.

Others suggested that the problem was not how the neighbor parked but rather the size of the woman’s SUV, which made it difficult for her kids to exit.

“Your car is huge, just have your kids get out before you pull in. Problem solved,” one user noted.

“Just because you decided to have a bigger vehicle doesn’t mean others need to accommodate your demands,” another wrote.

The woman responded to commenters claiming that her neighbor often parks in “different directions,” making it difficult for her and other neighbors to park and exit their vehicles.

Even though the neighbor appeared to be parked within the lines of her space, you should always try to stay centered in consideration of others.

Parking in the center of a spot allows neighboring vehicles to open their doors without struggling to avoid scratching your car and gives them the chance to easily unload their groceries.

If you notice that you are right on the line within your spot, you should probably adjust. You may not even think about it, but this could make it difficult for others to park next to you or even exit their vehicles.

As for the woman, if she truly keeps encountering issues when it comes to her neighbor’s parking, she should try speaking to her in person rather than leaving notes.

A person’s tone could easily be misinterpreted when it is in writing, causing the recipient to act even more defiantly.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.