Single Mom Asks Neighbors To Avoid Parking In Spot Closest To The Apartment Building Entrance Since She 'Has Her Hands Full'

A dispute over a parking spot went viral on TikTok after a mom left a note to her neighbor asking them to "be considerate" and not park in her preferred spot.

While some believe the mom's reasoning is valid, others argue that she is entitled and condescending.

A single mom asked her neighbors to avoid parking in the spot closest to the apartment building entrance since she 'has her hands full.'

The neighbor arrived home one day to find a handwritten note from their neighbor and shared a photo of it on TikTok.

“Dear neighbor, could you please be considerate of the single mother who has a baby to carry upstairs and groceries and bags?” the note read. “Could you please leave the first parking spot open so it’s not as difficult to find parking and carry a baby with bags across the parking lot?”

"Sincerely, single mom with hands full," she signed the letter.

The neighbor asked other TikTok users if they would be willing to give the woman her preferred parking spot. The responses were varied.

Some people insisted that neighbors should be mindful of the woman’s struggles and allow her to have the closest spot.

“It takes a village. I would be happy to be a part of that village,” one TikTok user commented.

"She’s asking for help, and it takes a lot to ask for help,” another commenter noted.

“I struggle with carrying groceries and my toddlers and I would give up my parking spot for her in a heartbeat even if it meant that I had to struggle more every day so she wouldn’t have to," a third user wrote. "Life isn’t gracious, so I try to be."

However, many others argued that she is not entitled to a closer parking spot just because she is a single parent.

“She chose to have a kid,” one user wrote. “I carry both of my kids up three flights of stairs and still get groceries in. She’ll be fine,” another user shared.

Some commenters admitted that they would not be willing to give her the spot simply due to the "rude," "condescending," and "scolding" tone of her letter.

Others noted that not all struggles are visible and some people have invisible disabilities. While we may see a mother struggling to juggle her baby and grocery bags, she is not the only person who could benefit from the closer parking spot.

"We don't know the neighbor's struggle. I have severe arthritis and it's painful to walk," one commenter shared.

"The old me would have said yes but these knees say definitely not," another wrote. "We all have obstacles."

Rather than expecting her neighbors to accommodate her request, some commenters suggested the mom contact the property manager and ask about reserving a parking spot.

In the meantime, it never hurts to have compassion. If you are empty-handed, in good health, and do not mind a slightly longer walk, consider leaving the closest available spot open for parents juggling their groceries and kids or anyone else who may struggle to walk distances.

