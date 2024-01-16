Woman Shares The Heartfelt Message She Received From The Recipient Of Her Dad's Donated Organs

When we lose a loved one, we often seek ways to keep their memory alive. We hold onto precious keepsakes and tell stories that capture their spirits in ways that remind us of the strength of our love.

For some people, however, their lost loved ones live on in a more tangible way.

A woman shared the heartfelt message she received from a recipient of her dad’s donated organs.

She told her story on the subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, explaining that her father died in April 2023, after a battle with esophageal cancer.

“He always said he would be happy if he could even help one person from donating his organs,” she revealed, yet he was convinced he wasn’t a viable candidate for donation, due to the severity of his illness.

The cancer compromised most of her father’s body, which meant that the only organs he could donate were his eyes.

“The eye bank said he was able to help 2 people,” the woman revealed before sharing the note one of those people sent her.

Photo: Reddit

“There are not enough words to express my gratitude for the gift of sight,” the card read. “I would like to express my sincere condolences and sympathy on the loss of your loved one. I will be forever grateful for their thoughtful kindness and generous spirit.”

“It would make my Dad really happy to know because of him someone can now see,” the woman said. “I’m gonna keep this card forever. He’ll always be my hero.”

Other people shared their stories of organ donation, capturing just how deep of an impact the action has.

“Organ donation is one of the most underrated, but hugely impactful acts of kindness any human can do at the end of their life,” one person wrote. “It’s quiet and humble. It asks for no reward, no thanks, nothing. Simply take what you need, and use it to heal someone else in otherwise impossible ways.”

The woman responded directly to that resonant comment, saying that the sentiment shared was “exactly how my Dad felt. He would say, ‘I’m not gonna be using them once I’m gone so why not help people.’”

Another person shared their personal experience with parental loss and organ donation, sharing the story of their mom, a donor who died when was 44.

“We got letters like this from each of the donors,” they said. “I couldn’t bring myself to read the letters until much later in life. How absolutely wonderful to know our parents lived on in others and saved lives as they [left] our own.”

Organ donation offers a life-changing gift to the recipient and a legacy for family and loved ones to cherish.

According to the American Transplant Foundation, there are over 104,000 people in the US who are currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant, which is the lowest that number has been since 2009.

An average of 16 people die each day from a lack of available organs. The American Transplant Foundation reports that one deceased donor can save up to 8 people’s lives through organ donation, and enhance and save over 75 lives through tissue donation.

After someone dies, they can donate their heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas, small intestines, hands, face and uterus. The tissues they can donate include skin, tendons, bones, heart valves, cartilage, and corneas.

The cornea is the most commonly transplanted tissue. Over 44,000 corneal transplants occur every year in the US.

The woman’s father gave a gift in his death that literally provided someone the chance to see the world. His final act of kindness elevated his memory, for his daughter and for the stranger whose life he helped improve.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.