Little Boy Goes Door To Door Wishing People A Merry Christmas Because He Just Lost His Mom & Wanted To Make Himself A Little Happier

Losing a parent at a young age is a heart-wrenching experience, yet going through that loss during the holiday season can make that grief feel especially stark. When parental loss happens unexpectedly, it can take until adulthood for kids to adjust to their new lives.

A boy went door to door, wishing people Merry Christmas, because he lost his mom and wanted to make himself happier.

Trish Gallo shared a now-viral TikTok, from a Facebook post by a woman named Shannon Gonzalez, in which the unnamed young boy can be seen in footage recorded from the Ring doorbell, delivering holiday cheer.

The boy rang the doorbell of Gonzalez’s apartment and received an automated message that no one was home. Yet he didn’t let that deter him from sharing his wishes for happy holidays.

“Merry Christmas, that’s all I’ve got to say,” the boy started. “I wanted to make myself happier [and] say Merry Christmas.”

He shared a moment of vulnerability, laying his emotions bare as he explained, “My mom recently died, [a] couple weeks back. That’s all I had to say, Merry Christmas. I like the decorations on your door.”

Photo: Marina Abrosimova / Unsplash

In her post, Gonzalez remarked on just how touched she was by the boy’s message, and she shared a message of support in return.

“I’m sorry for your mother’s loss,” she wrote. “I know what it’s like not having your loved ones with you during the holidays.”

The stranger was inspired by the boy’s attempt to hold onto some small amount of holiday joy amidst his grief.

“I know you said you’re doing this to feel happy, but you made me happy, as well,” she concluded.

Photo: Annie Spratt / Unsplash

Gallo, who reposted Gonzalez’s message, appears to be the young boy’s guardian, along with his three siblings. In another TikTok post, Gallo captured the moment when she picked the four kids up, embracing them and softly exclaiming, “I’m glad y’all are here.”

Gallo also posted a link to a GoFundMe page, which provided some background information on the kids’ story: On November 29, 2023, Sheneice Simms, 33, “unexpectedly passed away, leaving behind four young children who now face a future without their beloved mother.”

Photo: Jess Zoerb / Unsplash

“Sheneice was the heart and soul of her family, a devoted mother who worked tirelessly to provide for her children,” the bio read. “Her sudden departure has left a void that can never be filled, and the grief the kids are experiencing is immeasurable.”

As the GoFundMe page explained, contributions “will help ensure that these four kids have access to the resources they need, from education to emotional support, as they navigate life without their mother.”

“Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful impact on the Simms family's journey toward healing. Together, let's surround them with love and support, showing them that even in their darkest days, they are not alone.”

In times of sorrow, there is no better balm than the loving support of community. It seems as though people are coming together to see that these kids get all the support they need.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.