Woman Shares The #1 Piece Of Advice She's Learned From Working For Rich People

We're taught from an early age that nothing comes easily, that hard work is a virtue, and we get out of something what we put into it. It's all about doing the absolute most to achieve what you want, right? But one woman says working for incredibly successful people has actually taught her the exact opposite, and it applies to basically every aspect of life.

A woman says the #1 thing she's learned from rich people is 'doing the least will get you the most.'

It's no secret that the rich experience the world and their role within it very differently than the rest of us — often in ways that are pretty distasteful and born of a staggering sense of entitlement. But, here's a very real question to ponder: Is entitlement always bad?

We're told all the time that confidence and believing in yourself are the keys to success — it's a pretty unanimously agreed-upon axiom. And what is a sense of entitlement if not confidence and believing in yourself taken to the nth degree?

Of course, it's also borne of the other thing that is often key to making rich people successful: privilege. Nevertheless, the lesson TikTok creator Sasha shared about what she's learned working for the rich is a sort of crash course in unshakable confidence and self-belief. Basically, she said you need an attitude that a lot of things are simply "not my problem," and that others are meant to be received rather than chased.

The woman learned that doing the minimum at work often gets you farther.

In a video, Sasha said that her "doing the least will get you the most" approach applies to every aspect of life, but especially at work. Her advice? Do the bare minimum, not because you're lazy, but because a lighter grip will get you farther.

"I want you to just sit there and listen," she said. "Do not speak unless you are asked a question." She used an example from her own career in which she noticed she could lower the company's utility bills if she switched their providers. Did anyone ask her to do this? Nope. "I was like, I'm so smart, I'm gonna fix everything," she said.

Instead, she sparked a fiasco that not only messed things up at the company but caused huge amounts of stress for her, all for a task no one asked her to do in the first place! We rarely come out looking good from these situations.

Sasha's desire to look like the smartest person in the room is basically the opposite of confidence and self-belief, and it backfired big time. It's probably not the only reason we rarely see rich, successful people going out of their way to be helpful, but it's surely one of them! "Trust me, I learned my lesson," Sasha said. The moral of the story? Stay in your lane instead of moving into others', hoping to get ahead. Do less.

She said the lesson also applies to our personal lives, especially with dating.

If you're a person who's spent a lot of time in life chasing after the object of your affection, you've probably noticed it often results in little more than disappointment. The same is true of bending over backwards for a partner within a relationship. It tends to just set up expectations that become increasingly difficult to maintain.

Sasha said this is another prime example of how "doing the least will get you the most." She urged people to "stop texting first, stop calling first, and live your life." Why? Because the more effort you make, the more they're gonna keep wanting more."

"They're going to keep expecting you to do more and do everything, and they take you for granted," she said. But she said the opposite happens when you do the opposite. "When you stop doing so much, they're gonna start doing for you, and they're going to start respecting you, because they know that you will not be taken for granted."

In the end, both situations are all about what signals you're sending. Doing too much is all about trying to say "please, please, pick me," but doing the least is more about owning your power and acting from a place that says, "I already know my worth, so I have nothing to prove." Which is basically, you know, entitlement. But the good kind!

