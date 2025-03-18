Man's Girlfriend Finds Him In An 'Are We Dating The Same Guy' Facebook Group After His Ex Posted Him There For Revenge

Discovering that your partner has been unfaithful is a painful and heartbreaking experience. So, when a woman was sent a screenshot of her boyfriend featured on a local "Are we dating the same guy?" Facebook group, insinuating that he was cheating, she was understandably upset. Yet, it soon became clear that things were not quite as cut and dry as they seemed.

The man's girlfriend found him in a 'Are we dating the same guy' Facebook group.

"The other day, my girlfriend asked me if I was cheating on her out of nowhere," the man wrote in a Reddit post. "I said no, 'cause I’m not and have never even had a thought about doing so."

"She then sent me a screenshot she got from a random Instagram account of a post made anonymously in the 'Are we dating the same guy?' Facebook group located in the city I went to college in years ago," he continued. "The only thing it showed was a screenshot of an old hinge account of mine."

He explained that the dating profile was old and that he deleted the account after meeting her. He even redownloaded the app and logged in to prove that he had not been active recently.

The couple dug deeper and discovered that the man's ex-girlfriend likely posted him in the group to get revenge.

It seems likely that rather than permanently removing his Hinge account, the man only deleted the app. According to Hinge's website, "Simply removing, uninstalling or deleting the Hinge app from your phone will not close your account entirely." You must delete your account in settings to remove it, something the Redditor didn't do if he was able to log back in.

He explained that he met his ex-girlfriend on Hinge, so she would still have access to his profile in her matches, even if his account was inactive.

The man further theorized that his ex-girlfriend saw pictures that he posted from a recent vacation with his current girlfriend. He suggested that the images of the couple looking happy "annoyed" his ex who is "still mad" so she tried to "start something" by accusing him of cheating.

While these Facebook groups and online forums help protect women, they can also have serious consequences when abused.

These types of groups can be very beneficial for women. They protect people from infidelity, provide a space to share information, and allow women to warn others about potentially harmful relationships. Yet, when used in the wrong way — like to get revenge — they can be incredibly damaging, both to people's relationships and reputations.

"I’m not trying to say these groups are bad, I actually think it’s good that girls can let others know about abusive men and more," the Redditor wrote. "Just sucks that I’m being accused of something I didn’t do."

This incident highlights why it's important not to believe everything that you see on the internet. Anyone could post anything in that group with no evidence. Misinformation runs rampant online and, especially with the increased presence of AI, it's becoming more difficult to identify what is real and what is fake.

Thankfully, this couple had a strong basis of communication and trust. Rather than taking the screenshot as a fact, his girlfriend initiated a conversation and they got to the truth of the matter, instead of falling into his ex's trap.

