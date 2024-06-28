Woman Says Moms Who Post Their ‘Filthy’ Homes On Social Media Are ‘Not Normal’ — ‘Children Deserve Better Than That’

Everyone has different levels of cleanliness that they adhere to. Some are “neat freaks,” while others have more relaxed standards.

However, most people can agree that certain boundaries just shouldn’t be crossed. Things like mold and grime are almost universally frowned upon.

One woman called out people who live with this level of uncleanliness in their houses and opened up an interesting debate in the process.

Advertisement

A woman on TikTok said people need to stop glorifying their ‘filthy’ homes.

TikTok content creator Blaire Allison said she “refused to normalize filth” in a video about what she claimed some people will do to get attention on social media.

Advertisement

“If there is one type of creator that I refuse to follow or support at all, it is the parents that continue to post their filthy, disgusting home on TikTok just so they can get paid for doing so,” she said emphatically.

It would have been easy to hear this statement and automatically be up in arms. After all, no home is perfect, and few are rarely up to the standard of cleanness that their owners surely wish they were.

However, Blaire was quick to clarify just what she meant. It went far beyond toys on the floor or spilled juice on the counter.

“Notice that I say ‘filth’ and ‘disgusting,’” she said. “I’m not saying ‘messy.’ I’m not saying ‘cluttered.’ Messy homes are normal. Cluttered homes are normal, right?”

Advertisement

She continued, “What’s not normal [is] animal feces sitting there for days. What’s not normal is a dirty diaper sitting out for a week.”

“I will never support these creators because children deserve so much better than that,” Blaire concluded. “So much better.”

Advertisement

Commenters pointed out some TikTokers that seem to follow this trend.

People who commented on Blaire’s video were quick to list creators who posted the kind of videos she was referring to.

The first was @demandaconda333. This content creator, named Amanda, has said she struggles with her mental health, which is how her house got so out of order. Now, she is working hard to get it back together for the sake of her kids.

“I failed my family way [too] much this time!” she captioned one video which featured her deep cleaning a living room that had miscellaneous items piled all over the furniture and trash on the ground.

“Why is ‘normalize the mess’ a hashtag?” one person asked in a comment. This is getting too common. Clean for your kids!”

Advertisement

The other TikToker that commenters pointed the finger at was Amanda Rose. Rose is known for her almost daily cleaning videos. However, some argued that despite her efforts to keep her home clean, the situation has gone too far.

In one video, Rose deep-cleans her car after not opening the doors for three weeks because she hardly ever goes anywhere, and when she does, she uses her other car.

The car had raw hamburger meat, a “disintegrating” cucumber, and “mold growing on almost every single surface.”

Advertisement

“Isn’t that like a biohazard?” one person asked in the comments of the video.

Others had varying opinions on these videos.

Not everyone was against these videos. Multiple commenters argued that they had been in similar situations and watching these creators had motivated them to turn their lives around.

Another TikToker, Joana Carval, made a video defending Rose. “Her videos don’t tell me about who she is as a person,” she said.

Advertisement

#amandarose #messyhousemom ♬ original sound - Joana Carval @joanacarval No one wants to live in a messy home. I have never met a single adult that enjoys living in dirt and clutter. These videos don't encourage people to be messy but they might encourage people to clean. Rug is linked in the TikTokshop #unaestheticmom

However, it is important to remember that while empathy is key, some circumstances are quite literally toxic and unsafe. For example, PuroClean said, “Moldy cars can harbor toxic mold spores, potentially leading to respiratory issues and other health problems.”

While no one should be judged for the state of their home (or car), as Blaire said, children’s safety really must be taken into consideration.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.