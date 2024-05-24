Grocery Store Worker Shows How He ‘Reworks’ Moldy Strawberries To Sell Them To Customers For More Money

As spring unfolds across the U.S., warmer weather and longer days bring a lot to look forward to — including the arrival of fresh seasonal fruits.

While citrus fruits rule the winter months, spring can be marked as the beginning of berry season. But before you go all out on buying berries, make sure that the fruit you’re getting is actually fresh.

A grocery store worker shared how he ‘reworks’ moldy strawberries to sell them for more money.

The unnamed worker, who goes by @izzybizzyglizzzy on TikTok, filmed himself sorting through a pint of strawberries as he explained, “This is what happens when you get food from a grocery store.”

“What we do here at the store is, we take the moldy strawberries out, throw them away, and then we resell it,” he said, as he rearranged the non-moldy berries to make the container look new.

In the caption to his post, he touched on the ways in which mold can be harmful to people’s health, citing gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, and upset stomachs.

However, not all moldy food causes harm: Some foods, like cheeses, contain “good” mold that’s safe to eat. The mold that grows when food is spoiled should be avoided, however. Yet, experts note that eating small amounts of mold probably won’t cause harm.

#moldyfood #microbiology #foodscience #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Food Science Babe @foodsciencebabe Replying to @J Ghigh moisture, soft, porous foods can be contaminated below the surface, and may have harmful bacteria growing along with the mold, so best to discard if any part has mold. Mold on lower moisture, firm fruits and veggies, hard cheeses, hard salami and dry cured country hams can be cut at least 1 inch around and below the mold spot. Be sure not to touch the knife to the mold. #foodsafety

Randy Worobo, a professor of food microbiology at Cornell University, noted that “When you ingest the mold, the acids in your stomach, as well as the digestive enzymes, will break the cells down.”

Yet some molds are dangerous, especially for people who are immunocompromised. It’s possible for mold to colonize and cause fungal infections, so the immunocompromised population should be especially careful and avoid eating any moldy food.

Some molds are universally toxic, producing mycotoxins that make people sick.

In a separate post, the worker continued his expose on grocery store fruit, explaining how he rearranges fruit that’s gone moldy in order to sell it.

“What we do is called ‘reworking,’” he said, which involves taking moldy fruit out, throwing it away, then saving the rest to resell.

He shared that some fruit goes back on the floor after it’s been sorted, and other fruit gets cut up and made into pre-made platters.

The employee seemed to be using his platform to reveal truths that businesses like Big Grocery don’t want customers to know.

He demonstrated how he throws away the “nasty, moldy” strawberries and then cuts the rest up to make a fruit plate, one of many items that stores charge more money for.

It’s not only strawberries that get this royal treatment, it’s the “same with the blueberries,” he explained. “We go through the blueberries — See, it’s bad, this is no good — We go through it, take it out, throw it away, put it back on the floor for y’all to eat.”

People commented below his post, with some expressing gratitude that he was sharing this pertinent information. Others worried that he’d get fired for spreading his moldy fruit knowledge.

Only_NewPhoto / Shutterstock

Other commenters noted that what happens in grocery stores isn’t so different from what they do at home: Remove a moldy piece of food and eat what wasn’t touched.

Food waste is a serious issue across the United States, with 92 billion pounds of food — 145 billion meals — thrown away each year. Thirty-eight percent of food goes unsold or uneaten, and 51.7% of waste comes from the food industry.

If you’ve bought strawberries at a store and want to stop them from going moldy quickly, try the following technique. Wash the strawberries in a solution of one part white vinegar and three parts water to remove bacteria, mold, and dirt.

Drain the berries, rinse them with cold water, and dry them in a salad-spinner lined with paper towels to remove as much moisture as possible, which is what makes berries go bad in the first place.

Knowing how to store food correctly is a big part of making sure it doesn’t spoil so that you get to actually eat the tasty foods you spent your hard-earned money on.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture and all things to do with the entertainment industry.