Woman Says She Was Charged Extra For 'Emotional Intervention' After Crying During A Recent Doctor's Visit

With health insurance companies at the forefront of the increased discourse on social media and in real life, many people are sharing the grievances and absurd experiences they've had with healthcare providers.

In a TikTok video, a woman named Erica explained that she was recently at the doctor's office and had an emotional moment with her doctor that was recorded in her chart. However, when she got her bill, Erica was shocked to see an unusual charge from her insurance company.

A woman was charged extra for 'emotional intervention' because she cried during a doctor's visit after getting weighed.

"So very recently, I had to go to the gynecologist for my yearly exam, and I got weighed for the first time in a long time, and I didn't like what I saw," Erica began in her video.

She explained that just seeing a number for her weight and sitting in the empty examination room waiting for the doctor made her feel quite overwhelmed, and when the doctor walked in, she just burst into tears.

Unfortunately, feeling insecure about your weight, especially in a doctor's office, is something that many individuals, including women, can relate to.

It's even worse when you factor in the blatant medical bias that exists within the healthcare system.

Research has long shown that doctors are less likely to respect patients who are overweight or obese, even as nearly three-quarters of adults in the U.S. now fall into one of those categories. Obesity, which characterizes patients whose body mass index is 30 or higher, is extensive in the South and Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite Erica's emotional state over her weight, her doctor was pleasant and made sure to comfort her during her time of need. "She was very kind and very gracious. We kind of talked through some emotional things and options and things like that. And then, you know, we went ahead with the exam, and it was fine," Erica recalled.

While the appointment ended up turning out better than the beginning, two weeks later, Erica received an invoice in her email from the gynecologist's office for an additional charge of $11. Confused, Erica pointed out that since it was a yearly exam, it should've been completely covered by her insurance. However, Erica's gynecologist had recorded the brief emotional consultation in her report and the insurance company ended up putting a copay on it.

"So today I had to pay to cry naked at the gynecologist's office, and I thought to myself, if I wanna cry naked, I can. I can just do that for free. So, that's insurance for you," Erica said.

Most Americans have zero faith in this country's healthcare system.

A Harris Poll survey, conducted from February to March 2023 and commissioned by the American Academy of Physician Associates, found that patient satisfaction is suffering due to the high costs, inaccessibility, and confusing logistics of the country's healthcare and insurance system.

More than half of the roughly 2,500 U.S. adults who took the survey graded the U.S. healthcare system a "C" or below.

When asked about factors that prevent people in the U.S. from getting care, cost was the most common criticism, followed by the system’s focus on profits, inaccessibility of insurance coverage, and confusion around what is covered by insurance. Many respondents also pointed to similar problems when asked about their own personal issues with the medical system.

Only 27% of people who took the survey said the U.S. medical system meets all of their needs, while the rest listed complaints including how long it takes to get an appointment (31% of respondents), high costs (26%), limitations of insurance coverage (23%), and subpar focus on preventive care and wellness (19%).

It's no wonder that many Americans feel absolutely depleted by health insurance companies.

It's quite ridiculous that Erica was charged for being comforted by her doctor, a service that comes with being a medical professional by having compassion and care for the individuals that are being treated.

It's horrendous that insurance companies are choosing to profit off of suffering, and it is truly a direct reflection of the lack of empathy that seems to exist in this country.

