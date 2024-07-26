Drive-Thru Customer Says ‘Entitled’ Starbucks Barista Acted Rude & Slammed The Window Shut After She Didn’t Leave A Tip

Tipping culture is a controversial debate, from employees arguing that customers should always tip at least 20% to customers believing tipping is a choice. There is validity to both sides, but regardless of whether a customer chooses to tip or not, employees should never reflect their frustrations toward the customer.

One drive-through customer claimed an ‘entitled’ Starbucks barista acted rude after she didn’t leave a tip.

The woman, Kailia Lopez, instantly took to TikTok to report the incident as she still sat in her car with her Starbucks order, feeling confused and shocked by the audacity of the barista.

“I decided to go to Starbucks this morning and get my boyfriend some stuff because I was feeling real nice,” she said.

When she approached the drive-through, the barista greeted her with the utmost respect and kindness, saying “Good morning” and “How are you?” and asking her what her plans for the day were. Lopez relayed her order and drove up to the window as the barista continued to make kind small talk with her — at least until she was shown a tip screen and opted out.

“I just ordered $15 worth of Starbucks at 8 a.m.,” Lopez said. “Also, I’m in the drive-through. No, I’m not leaving a tip. So I smashed that ‘No tip’ button. Immediately, the entire demeanor and personality of this person changes.”

The barista sarcastically giggled and with a cheeky tone, told her “You need to tap your card now.” He no longer made any eye contact or friendly banter with Lopez, silently handing each of her items to her while mindlessly looking away and slamming the drive-through window shut without another word.

“Usually, they’re like, ‘Yeah, have a good day,’” Lopez said. “Nothing. [He] slams the window shut.”

The barista was bold in revealing his annoyance after not receiving a tip.

As someone who has worked for tips myself, I can certainly empathize with the frustration of being kind and respectful to customers and not being tipped at all.

But at the end of the day, I choose to be kind to strangers out of integrity, not out of a ploy to get their money. Sure, that extra tip is always nice, but if I don’t get one, it won’t influence the level of respect I project.

The barista’s sudden shift in attitude after not receiving a tip was immature and unprofessional. Tipping is ultimately a personal choice, and employees who work for tips should be aware that they’ll inevitably come across customers who simply aren’t going to tip, no matter how nice you are. We can’t force others to tip us, especially from a drive-through window.

In fact, when tipped employees appear to be acting excessively nice, it can come across as fake, and customers may easily read their lack of authenticity and feel less inclined to tip. While this aggressive kindness might persuade some to tip, most individuals don’t like to feel forced or pressured into doing so.

Many TikTokers argued that drive-throughs should not be asking customers for tips.

It’s rare for drive-throughs to ask customers for tips, as the exchange is meant to be quick and impersonal.

Several TikTokers commented on Lopez’s video agreeing that customers should not be expected to tip from a drive-through, and they certainly shouldn’t be disrespected for not doing so.

“U.S. tipping is completely out of hand and should only be allowed in an actual sit-down restaurant or delivery; it needs to be banned everywhere else,” someone argued.

At the end of the day, it’s not like customers want tipped employees to be underpaid — they simply don’t want to feel responsible for another individual’s paycheck.

I’m a fervent advocate for customers tipping their servers and baristas when provided with quality service, but I can agree that tipping in a drive-through environment is excessive and unnecessary.

While the debate surrounding tipping culture varies largely, one common ground that either party can agree on is that America’s tipping culture is a severely flawed system. Rather than companies paying their employees adequate wages, they expect customers to compensate for their underpaid workers.

It’s an unfair and corrupt systematic issue, placing an unfair burden on both customers and employees, but it doesn’t justify an employee’s choice to behave rudely with customers simply because they did not tip.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.