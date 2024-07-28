Woman Says 'Entitled Boomer Couple’ Refused To Move From Their ‘Wedding Venue’ In The Park So They Could Exchange Vows

In a Reddit post to the “Boomers Being Fools” forum, a married woman shared the excruciatingly awkward story from her wedding in 2020 that’s continued to haunt her to this day.

After reserving a park area to exchange their vows, the woman said a ‘boomer couple’ refused to move when their wedding party arrived.

“Since [our wedding] was during COVID-19, we decided to have a very small one,” the woman wrote in her post. With their eight-person wedding party in mind, they decided to hold their wedding at an outdoor park — hosting their closest friends in the same beautiful setting where they spent their evening and weekend leisure time.

While the plan, including a reservation of a specific park section made months in advance, seemed foolproof, things quickly went awry when they showed up in wedding attire to exchange their vows.

“We reserved this specific spot near a bridge months in advance and have received confirmation that the area would be well designated with signage,” she added. "On the day of the event, our little wedding party arrives on time, and we walk over to our reserved area only to find no reserved signs and a boomer couple sitting in folding chairs exactly where we had planned to exchange vows."

With boomer horror stories lingering in the back of her mind, she admitted she was hesitant to approach the couple, despite clearly being in wedding attire. “I gave them a big smile and walked over with my map confirmation in hand to explain the situation,” she wrote. “I politely [asked] if they would move to a different area … given it was very obvious we were trying to GET MARRIED.”

Despite the bride and groom-to-be asking nicely, the boomer couple outright refused to move.

One short conversation later, the intimate and chill wedding the couple had planned quickly turned into an annoyance — the older couple claimed since they were “there first,” they wouldn't be moving.

“I explained I was so sorry for the inconvenience, but we’d reserved the area … there must’ve been a mistake because there were no reserved signs," the woman recalled. "Boomer lady’s face shrinks in disgust as she reports, ‘Well, there’s no reserved signs, and we are already sitting here, so find another spot.'"

Utter shock and confusion were the only emotions this woman could process as she stood in her wedding dress, digesting the interaction.

“I still shake my head when I think about the pure insufferable entitlement those two displayed,” she admitted, looking back on the special day. "A party of eight asking politely for some grace, two of whom are adorned in wedding day attire, only to be met with toddler-like ‘but, but we got here FIRST!’”

While most boomer stories riddled with entitlement are likely coincidental, there might be some substance to the unnerving trend.

A 2017 study out of the U.K. found that boomers see themselves as more entitled than many younger generations — giving them the confidence to support their imagined superiority, views, and values over others.

“They like to just be entitled to your space,” creator Andra, known as @hopeyoufindyourdad on TikTok, argued. “I do think this plays into the trend of people going ‘no contact’ with their families and relatives … When you dig down to their [claims of] what ‘disrespect’ is, it’s really just their frustration and their lack of total access and unregulated control over you.”

Whether it’s boomers’ frustration over changing societal trends or simply being asked to move from a park bench, there are truly so many ways this kind of entitlement can manifest. Unfortunately, for this couple, it had to happen during her wedding — but she refused to let it ruin her day.

“Chances are if you looked in a nearby trash can, you’d find those reserved signs,” one commenter added. “Nevertheless, I’m glad you didn’t let their ignorance and entitlement ruin your big day.”

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.