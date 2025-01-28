Woman Receives Note From Another Driver Who Hit Her Parked Car Blaming Her Car For The Accident

We've all dealt with obnoxious drivers on the road — ones who swerve from one lane to another just to end up at the same stoplight as you, ones who tail you for no reason, ones who speed 20 miles over the speed limit — but one woman has had a truly baffling experience.

In a Reddit Post, a woman shared the note left behind for her on the windshield of her car after it was hit by another driver while parking.

A woman received a note from another driver who hit her parked car, blaming her car for the accident.

After a day at work, the woman wrote that she returned to find her car with its front end pushed in and scratched. A rather rude note was left behind for her under the wipers. "I couldn't see you're tiny car when I was reversing and now my cars [expletive]," the note read. "Also people were there so I had to leave a note. [Expletive] you."

Absolutely zero accountability from someone who literally crashed into another person's car while trying to park their own. It's one thing to be frustrated because your own car got damaged as well, but to fully blame the other person, show no remorse for how you damaged their car, and leave behind an awful note is another. Where's the shame?

After being asked for more information on the situation, the woman shared that she lives in Australia and drives a regular-sized sedan, which isn't that small. Fortunately, she has front and rear dash cams that captured the crash and the driver leaving the note. She gave the footage to the police and contacted insurance the same afternoon.

She gave a small update on Reddit, writing, "I’m stuck paying the excess on my insurance as the driver is unidentified. However, once the identity of the driver is known, I should get that back. Now I just need to wait for the police, who said there shouldn’t be any issues proving their identity since I captured their face, and they won’t be able to deny being the driver that day."

Most commenters sided with the woman and were annoyed by the other driver's attitude.

"There are so many things wrong with this and that person that I don't even know how to react. I'm genuinely just lost for words. That sucks though, I am sorry," one commenter said. Another commenter approached the incident with humor and sarcastically said, "You are obviously the offender here for buying such a tiny car that another driver cannot see easily from three miles away."

"This was written by someone who drives a massive 4x4 and believes they own the road," a third commenter said, to which the woman who was hit replied, "Spot on." Another took a swing at his poor grammar and said, "Not using the correct 'your' seems to track with the tone of this letter."

The person who hit her is completely in the wrong and should just own up and take accountability. In fact, it's difficult to understand, especially in a situation that seems so black and white, why the other driver would so adamantly place the blame on the woman who wasn't even there when the incident occurred.

According to a study from 2015, the ability to take or not take ownership of mistakes might have something to do with the individual's mindset. Greater Good analyzed the study and explained, "When you believe that your behavior can change, you are more likely to be willing to admit responsibility. A big reason why you are able to admit fault is that you recognize that once you admit what you have done wrong, you can work to make it better, and so you are not threatened by admitting mistakes. People who do not believe that they can change are stressed by admitting their mistakes, because they believe that those mistakes say something fundamental about who they are as a person."

Basically, owning your mistakes means you acknowledge that you can do wrong and do better. And that's something we should always strive for. No one is perfect. Perfection is an illusion.

You never know what can happen, so it's best to be cautious.

The unfortunate truth is that you can never really predict awful situations like these; you can only take precautions. It would be wise to invest in a dash cam if you can in case you find yourself in a similar incident; you can also have proof of the incident and eventually catch the person who damaged your vehicle.

More importantly, if you cause an accident, don't let your pride stand in the way of making things right. Take ownership if you were at fault. You'll be a better person for it.

There has yet to be another update on the situation, but hopefully, the police will find the person who hit this woman's car, and she'll get her excess refunded. In the meantime, be careful in your own life when you run into situations with rude and reckless drivers; you never know what to expect.

