Australian Cities Have Begun Putting Up Large Signs To Block The Views Gained From ‘Tree Vandalism’ — ‘It's Just The Worst Of Human Nature’

Tall signs are popping up all over Australia for a surprising reason — tree vandalism or the act of illegally cutting down trees.

This unusual crime is becoming increasingly common, but culprits aren't getting off so easily. The government has put up signs shaming the vandals for their atrocious acts against the earth and fining those they catch.

Australian cities have begun putting up large signs to block views gained from 'tree vandalism.'

It's not just a couple of trees cut down, drilled, and even poisoned — hundreds if not thousands. Some of these trees were over a hundred years old.

The main motive of these lawbreakers appears to be a desire for a better view of their personal properties.

It doesn't matter if the trees are on public or private land. According to the BBC, "In Australia, laws enforced by local governments dictate how and when trees can be removed on private property."

Yet, when trees obstruct their homes' views, these entitled vandals cut them down anyway, evidently prioritizing their personal preferences over the environment and disregarding the law entirely.

"It's an increased sense of personal entitlement," Carolyn Corrigan, the mayor of Mosman Council, told BBC. "That sense that… 'I have paid for this view.' Rather than 'I have paid for this house.'"

Law enforcement has been largely unable to convict the felons responsible.

Councils can issue fines, but the culprits are difficult to catch and even more challenging to prove guilty. Even when people are found responsible, the fines—a few thousand dollars—are so low in comparison to the expensive property they own that paying them is of no concern.

As a result, law enforcement has taken a different, more unconventional approach to punishment.

Authorities put up large signs blocking the views the vandals sought to clear the way for.

The signs alert people that the trees were illegally vandalized, that those who commit tree vandalism will be arrested, and that the sign will remain in place until the vegetation has grown back.

TIL If someone illegally cuts down a tree or vegetation to improve their view in Australia, the local government will install a sign to block the view until it regrows. pic.twitter.com/phwXmOw5XL — doc 🐯 (@DrWildlife) August 28, 2024

One sign reads, "Tree vandalism is illegal, affects our reserves and wildlife, and wastes ratepayers money. It provides a link to report vandalism and "learn more about the value of trees."

The government's decision to put up signs gained approval across the internet, but people are calling for higher penalties.

Many were glad that by covering the views vandals intended to gain, the authorities ensured that the criminals would not reap the benefits of their crimes.

"Well deserved, enjoy the view," one commenter wrote.

While not a perfect solution to the increasing amount of tree vandalism, these signs send a signal to those considering committing the same crime.

"It's genuine justice to receive a fine AND spoil their view forever," another commenter said.

Yet people are calling for higher penalties for harming nature, as these signs aren't a permanent solution, and many vandals remain large. Some Australians are pushing for jail time and higher fines, hoping that real consequences will force potential criminals to reconsider vandalizing the earth.

Trees are important to our ecosystem, and losing them to the selfishness of property owners who kill them for a better view is a devastating loss.

