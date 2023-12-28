Every Day A Woman Leaves Food On The Porch For Her Grieving Sister Who Lost Her Military Husband & Won’t Leave The House

Members of the military make sacrifices every day. Sometimes less visible but no less appreciated are the sacrifices made by their families. In these cases, it’s important to have a good support system around you.

One woman is doing what she can to be the best support system possible for her sister who is grieving the loss of her military husband.

The supportive woman left food on the porch every day for her sister, who recently lost her husband.

The touching footage from her sister's Ring doorbell camera has circulated TikTok. In the video, the woman walked up to the front door of the house and knocked on it. She then began talking to her sister, who was inside the house, using the doorbell's microphone to communicate.

“I know you’re in there,” she said. “I can’t imagine what you’re going through right now.”

The video’s caption informed us of the sad truth: “She leaves food on the porch every day for her sister who lost her military husband.”

“Eric was a great man," the woman said of her late brother-in-law. "And I know we’re all proud of him … He’s a hero.”

The woman then offered what support she could from the other side of the door. “I know this isn’t going to make it any better, but I am here for you,” she said.

The woman clearly hoped that her patience and persistence would eventually pay off. “I know it’s going to be a while until I see your face again, and even longer until I see your smile again, but I’m going to stop by every day until you’re ready.”

She then gestured to the plate of food she’d been holding. “I made you your favorite. I know you’re … probably not ready to eat yet, but I’m going to leave it right here, okay?” She sat the plate down on a stool on the porch.

Before she left, she had one more thing to drop off. “At the last family gathering,” she said, “Eric, he left his favorite hat, so I thought I’d bring it back to you.” The woman held up a cap with the American flag emblazoned on the front.

Understanding that her sister might not be ready to eat yet, the woman gave her an out. “If when I come back tomorrow, just the hat’s gone and not the food, that’s okay,” she stated. “Please know that I understand and I’m here for you no matter what.”

People were understandably touched by the video.

“This is exactly what she needs! Best sister ever!” one person wrote.

“This absolutely broke my heart into pieces,” another said.

A third person chimed in, writing, “This hurt to watch. The sister is grieving too but she just wants her sis to be ok.”

There are many ways to help someone who is grieving.

Lending a hand to someone who is grieving is an admirable act. They're likely feeling many intense and painful emotions, and it can be difficult to know the best way to help.

Harvard Health listed multiple ways one can aid a grieving loved one, stating that it’s important to “be specific when offering help.” Simply asking if there’s anything you can do puts more of a burden on the person you’re trying to support.

U.S. News and World Report stated that approximately 1,400 members of the military pass away each year. Each of those service members represents a family who made the ultimate sacrifice. If each family had someone like this sister to support them, the world would truly be a better place.

