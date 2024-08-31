Woman Forbids Her Friends From Ordering Fajitas At Her Birthday Dinner— 'Fajitas Put On A Show'

Birthdays are a big deal for some people — usually those who declare it’s their “birthday month” and demand extra-special recognition for continuing to exist on this planet for another spin around the sun.

Getting older is absolutely a cause for celebration, yet it’s possible to be entirely too serious about birthdays, as one woman made clear in a since-deleted TikTok.

The woman explained why she forbids her friends from ordering fajitas at her birthday dinners.

“My biggest pet peeve is people ordering fajitas at birthday dinners,” Asha declared while wearing sunglasses inside because her shine was just that bright.

“I think it’s the most disrespectful thing that you could possibly do at somebody’s birthday dinner,” she insisted, overlooking other disrespectful birthday behaviors like ruining the cake or canceling a birthday party altogether.

“I’d rather somebody show up late than order fajitas at my birthday dinner,” Asha added, then outlined her reasons why fajitas are so disrespectful.

“Nine times out of ten, when you order fajitas — ‘cause I myself am a fajita-orderer, not on anybody’s birthday or a special occasion, but I do order them in my spare time — and nine times out of ten, they’re gonna bring those fajitas out before anybody else’s food,” she claimed.

The Image Party | Shutterstock

“Why? I don’t know, but if you’ve noticed, fajitas get brought out before everybody else’s food,” she continued. “Not only do they get brought out, they kind of get their own little celebratory bringing-out.”

Ordering fajitas at a birthday dinner dims the spotlight on the birthday girl, who needs every detail of the night to be focused on her.

“It’s baffling, honestly,” Asha said, continuing her anti-fajita manifesto. “There’s already sizzling; that’s already enough; you got a little wooden board under your plate. They just do the most for fajita-orderers.”

She’s not totally wrong. Think back to any time you’ve been in a restaurant when someone’s ordered fajitas. You can hear the meat sizzling on the cast-iron skillet from across the room as the waiter walks as quickly as they can while holding a piping hot meal that’s still actively cooking.

“The waiter also always coddles the person who orders fajitas,” Asha said. “They’re always like, ‘Oh, sweetie, the plate’s hot, let me move this for you.’”

Again, she's not really wrong. The fajita skillet tends to take up major real estate on the table, as your own place setting gets pushed aside to make room for all those artfully cut strips of pepper and onion.

She broke down the real reason fajitas aren’t allowed on her birthday: “You’re doing too much on my big day.”

For many people, birthdays lose their meaning as the years go by. For others, gaining years doesn’t mean gaining any sense of perspective, which is why they make the day entirely about them.

Asha’s satirical take-down of birthday dinner fajitas showed just how entitled and ridiculous a birthday party princess can sound.

So, the next time you’re out, celebrating that one friend’s birthday — you know the one, she’s wearing a sash that says “Birthday Queen” and she expects you to pay for the entire meal, even though she makes more money than the rest of your friend group — give yourself the gift of ordering fajitas, just to see what happens next. Go ahead. It might not be your birthday, but you're worth celebrating, too.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.