Woman Shares Photos Of Her Unique Home & Asks If She Should Be ‘Embarrassed’ To Invite People Over

So many new homes nowadays have their interior color themes in either white or gray. It looks clean, nice, and modern, but it's not exactly unique. Yet some people, like a woman who shared pictures of her house on Reddit, bucked the trend in favor of something more out-of-the-box. Instead of embracing her sense of self-expression, however, she's worried that her eclectic style is embarrassing, and she's gone so far as to avoid inviting people over because of it.

Advertisement

But the interesting thing about her unique styling was that it was entirely inspired by the house itself. Instead of changing the design from the previous owners to look like a spread in Restoration Hardware, she "leaned into" the nostalgia.

A woman shared photos of her unique home, worried she should be embarrassed to invite people over.

Reddit

Advertisement

The first photo she shared was a shot of the front door and foyer. What stood out right away was the bold wall color. A dark red and warm gold combo that doesn't match the more minimalist, clean colors that are popular today. She explained, "I bought this house several years ago and the paint and molding were as it is in the photos. At first I didn’t care for it but decided to lean into it."

The woodwork is truly beautiful. It used to be common for houses in the 19th and 20th centuries in the United States to feature natural wood tones rather than painted molding, and this is an example of that traditional style. seen in staircases, mantels, wainscots, inglenooks, and more. In this house, wood is seen on the floor, moldings, frames, doors, and more.

Another appealing feature is the lighting. Nowadays, it’s more common for indoor spaces to include cool lights or LEDs, which produce whiter light. But warmer lights create a whole different cozy atmosphere. An article by Live Science even argued that cool lights reduce the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, more than any other type of light.

Advertisement

The decor makes the house feel warm rather than sterile.

Reddit

This dining area looks cozy, and the space is quite inviting. Again, the natural wood takes center stage, amplified by the table, chairs, and hutch.

The decorative plates, mostly portraying ducks, match the quirky, nostalgic vibe. As one commenter sagely noted, "I think it’s cool, but I’ve found the more I decorate and learn, the more my taste is not for everyone. Do things you love and appreciate with your home, those who can’t see that don’t deserve your hospitality!"

Advertisement

Perhaps that's the most important point. The woman's real friends will adore her home because it is a reflection of the person they care for. Anyone who would look at her house and judge her because it's not what's considered modern and trendy is not a true friend.

The artwork is unique.

Reddit

Advertisement

Nowadays, it feels like houses either don't have paintings at all or, if they do, they're abstract. That's fine. Everybody has their own taste, but it's nice to see some houses that still feature unique artwork that sparks conversation rather than fading into the background. This woman has clearly made careful choices when it comes to her art, and as many commenters noted, regardless of whether the style is to your taste, walking around and discovering all the different, unique accents would be a treat for any guest.

As one commenter wrote, "I love that your house has character and that you decorated it for you, not Instagram. And that beautiful molding! Never cover that up, I beg you! Remember, it's only embarrassing if you are embarrassed. It's in your hands."

It’s sad that the owner mentioned someone her age said the house’s look "wasn’t pleasing." As discussed, it has so much character. In an age when so many people are demanding autonomy, why not use your home for that exact purpose?

Another commenter wrote, "Man, do I looove to see when someone is just unapologetically themselves-- without the pressure of mainstream social media. I love when you can see their personality, interests, passions and uniqueness all throughout their home. I miss the individuality and the whimsy."

Advertisement

It’s her house. If she loves it, that's all that matters. Whether her friends and family appreciate it shouldn't dictate whether she has guests over or not. If they love her, they will love her house.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.