Woman Donates Kidney To Save The Prom Date She Hasn't Seen In 35 Years

Life works in mysterious ways. Seriously, it does, especially when it comes to bringing people back together, even decades after they last crossed paths. Shawn Moyer and Elena Hershey's reunion was unconventional. It came after 35 years, when Hershey stepped in to donate a kidney to Moyer, the guy she had once gone to prom with.

The story of how these two reconnected and how Hershey's selfless act saved Moyer’s life is one of those incredible “small world” tales that reminds us of the power of kindness and the unexpected connections we make throughout our life journey.

Shawn Moyer’s high school experience wasn’t without its share of drama. Voted "most likely to succeed" and student council president, Moyer was set to attend prom with one girl — until she ditched him for a "better offer." Enter Elena Hershey, a junior with no senior prom date. Hershey stepped in as Moyer’s backup, and the two had a memorable evening. They weren’t close friends, but the night was enough to leave a lasting impression.

Fast forward 35 years, and Moyer is facing a major medical crisis: He needs a kidney transplant. After undergoing a previous transplant at 16 and receiving another from his wife Alyssa years later, Moyer found himself back on dialysis and on the transplant list.

By a twist of fate, Hershey, now living in Boulder, Colorado, heard from a mutual friend that Moyer’s health was in jeopardy. Having already planned to donate a kidney to a stranger, Hershey didn’t hesitate to step up and offer her kidney to her former classmate.

The woman wasn't a direct match with her high school classmate.

Hershey’s offer was more than just an act of kindness — it was a lifesaving gesture. While Hershey and Moyer weren’t a perfect biological match, she still wanted to help. She signed up for a “paired exchange program,” a process where living donors give kidneys to recipients who need them, even if they aren’t direct matches. This system allows multiple donors and recipients to participate in a chain, ensuring that the best match can be made for each person in need.

In the summer of 2024, Hershey underwent surgery to donate her kidney, while Moyer was prioritized for a transplant in return. And the best part? The plan worked.

Just days before the transplant, Moyer got the call he had been waiting for — his kidney was ready. “When I got the text from him, I caught my breath, and I started to cry happy tears,” said Hershey, who couldn’t have been more thrilled that her gift was making such a big impact.

Most people don't realize how significant organ donation is.

While the surgery itself was a big deal, Hershey’s recovery was surprisingly smooth. She was back to driving just a few days later and felt good enough to resume her rigorous exercise routine within weeks. “A few days of discomfort to save someone’s life? It’s really a no-brainer,” said Hershey, reflecting on the ease of her recovery. For Moyer, the transplant meant he could look forward to another 20 years of health, free from the burden of dialysis.

Dr. Manish Gupta, a transplant surgeon at UPMC Harrisburg, emphasized the significance of paired kidney exchanges. “It’s a great way of getting a kidney the fastest way possible when your intended donor is not a match with you,” he explained. Without Hershey’s donation, Moyer would have had to wait years for a kidney from a deceased donor, putting his life on hold.

The average wait time for a kidney transplant in the U.S. is four years, but it can be as long as six. Those years can mean life or death for many patients. In fact, statistics show that one in 20 dies while waiting for a donor. Thanks to Hershey's generosity, Moyer got the transplant he desperately needed, and the two are now connected in a way neither of them could have imagined back in 1988.

The incredible journey of Shawn Moyer and Elena Hershey is proof that you never know how the people you encounter throughout your life can impact you later on — how one prom date could lead to a life-saving kidney donation and how small acts of kindness can ripple through time in the most unexpected ways. Hershey’s decision to donate her kidney was a reminder of the power of human connection, even across great distances and long periods of time.

