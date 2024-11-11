Woman Claims A Man Ended Their Date 2 Minutes In Because He Wasn't 'Feeling It' — 'I Just Can't Do This Anymore'

Over the last decade, with the emergence of popular dating apps and being able to meet people online, dating has become a bit of a challenge for many people. There are countless reasons why individuals feel this way, including safety risks and authenticity, but of course, not every dating experience ends in flames.

However, a woman named Mags seemed to experience the worst in online dating. In a TikTok video, she revealed that she'd gone on the shortest date of her entire life and thought the experience was directly linked to her weight. Sadly, viewers were not very kind to her after she shared her experience.

A woman said a man ended their date after just 2 minutes because he wasn't 'feeling it.'

Filming herself before the date, Mags described putting extra effort into looking good, even doing her makeup, in the hopes that it would be fun.

However, in the next clip, Mags was sitting in her car, clearly emotional, and admitted that the date was anything but.

@mcgonagallsays I think I’m going to be taking a break from dating. I just can’t do this anymore. ♬ original sound - Mags | 🎀✨

"Truthfully, it lasted less than 2 minutes. I walked up, he gave me a hug and said, 'Are you hungry? Let's go inside,'" Mags recalled. "We went inside. He said, 'Actually, can you step outside for a minute?' I stepped back outside."

He informed Mags that he wasn't trying to offend her, but since he "wasn't feeling it," they should just end the date right there and then. Mags, to her credit, didn't make a big fuss about it and walked right back to her car and drove back home.

The woman suspected that her date 'wasn't feeling it' because of her plus-size body type.

Mags remarked that this entire debacle reminded her of why "dating when you're fat sucks." While this type of interaction may not be uncommon, it's still painful to experience.

According to research from 2020 published in the journal Plos One, among single young adults, slimmer women are viewed as more desirable romantic partners and are more likely to marry than their peers with a higher BMI.

Researchers did not theorize the origin of the weight bias, but societal standards that equate thinness with beauty likely play a major role.

It's unclear if he decided to leave the date with Mags because she was plus-sized or for some other bizarre reason that prevented him from at least having dinner with her, but if her weight had anything to do with his decision, then it's his loss, not hers.

If a person truly cares about appearances, to the point where they refuse to even follow through with a date, then you've definitely dodged a bullet.

Some viewers sided with the man and claimed that the woman should've told him she was plus-sized.

"I use lots of full body pictures on my profiles," Mags declared after receiving a comment from someone who questioned if her date knew about her weight.

"I also tell them I'm a plus-sized girl. I understand that it's difficult for everyone to date; it's not just that I'm bigger that makes it difficult. It does suck being fat and dating."

Especially on dating apps, physical appearances often trump personality. It doesn't help that fatphobia is seemingly baked into our society, and whether people know it or not, they often hold a bias toward anyone who doesn't fit within the parameters of the beauty standard.

But dating shouldn't be based on how much someone weighs, and their value isn't tied to the size of the body they're in.

Mags clarified that she doesn't think of herself as ugly and has spent the last several years working on being kinder to herself. She shared such a vulnerable moment in the first place so that other young girls would know that they were not alone.

"I don't need people to tell me that I'm worthy," Mags said, addressing the kind messages that she received following her video. "I know where my worth comes from, but it doesn't hurt to hear it, either. So, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

