Woman Admits She's 'Nervous' To Tell The Man She's Been Talking To That She's Overweight — 'I Am Scared Of His Rejection'

A woman revealed that she's scared to tell a man she's recently met what kind of body type she has for fear that it'll end with him refusing to speak to her again.

Posting to the subreddit r/TwoHotTakes, a 24-year-old woman admitted that she's nervous that he might reject her because of her physical appearance.

She's 'nervous' to tell the man she's been talking to that she's overweight.

In her Reddit post, she explained that for the past month, she's been messaging a man she met on a dating app whom she hasn't met yet, though the two of them had plans to meet up sometime in June. Before meeting this man, she'd been in a relationship that ended badly and put her in a bit of a depressive state.

Following the end of that relationship, she ended up gaining around 60lbs. She wasn't happy but, luckily, was eventually able to find a therapist and receive the adequate help she needed. She managed to pull herself out of that depressive rut and was finally able to feel like her old self again.

"Feeling better, I decided to really grind down on breaking these bad habits. I quit vaping 3 months ago, and about 1 month ago, I started going to the gym consistently. My relationship with alcohol is much healthier as well. Now I’m trying to clean up my diet to lose weight so I can feel confident in my skin again," she wrote.

BAZA Production | Shutterstock

She had no intentions of putting herself back into the dating pool until she met some of her goals, but alas, life doesn't always work out that way, and she ended up "meeting" a really wonderful and kind man.

The first few days after matching on Hinge, their conversations were a bit sparse, and she wasn't sure if there was any interest or chemistry there.

Then, she had one particular conversation with him that changed everything. She soon began looking forward to his messages. "He’s sweet, kind, and really funny. He remembers small details such as my favorite flowers."

evrymmnt | Shutterstock

He's already told her on numerous occasions that he really does like her, and they've sent photos of each other back and forth. He's seen what she looks like, but she pointed out that he may not quite realize that she's a bit chubby, mainly in the arm and stomach area.

Their scheduled date to meet is fast approaching, and now she's become a bit worried that he'll no longer be attracted to her once he discovers that she's not skinny.

This is something that's never bothered her before, but now that she has genuine feelings, it's a thought she can't seem to shake.

"I also know that I am pretty and so much more than looks. But, I have genuine feelings for this man, and I am afraid of his rejection. I sent him a message a few hours ago with many of the same details I included here," she continued.

Awaiting his response, she admitted that she was incredibly nervous to see what he said.

It can be daunting to date while being overweight and not fitting into the mold of conventional beauty and attraction that we, as women, are so used to seeing. However, weight shouldn't matter, and just because someone is overweight doesn't mean they're suddenly undeserving of love or being in a relationship.

If he finds the extra pounds on her body to be unappealing, then it's his problem, not hers. As it turned out, her fears were unfounded. In an update to her post, she revealed that he had no objections to her body. In fact, in addition to calling her "beautiful," he said, "Lifestyle, chemistry, and compatibility are what's important to me."

Turns out, he wasn't lying. In another update, she revealed their date went so well, they planned a second.

