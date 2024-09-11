Woman Is In Awe Of Customer Who Asked To Change Her Pedicure Shade At The Nail Salon — 'I Would Follow Her Into Battle'

A woman reveals the act of utmost bravery she witnessed while she was at a nail salon — and other frequent nail salon goers admitted that they would never have the courage to do the same.

While some people may perceive it as a mundane act that happens often at nail salons, others could never imagine going through it themselves.

A woman asked her nail technician if she could change her nail color after he had already started painting them.

In a TikTok video posted by Theresa Rowley, she claimed to have witnessed the “craziest thing” at a nail salon while she was getting a manicure.

“The girl sitting next to next to me after the guy did one of her toes, she said, ‘I’m so sorry, sir. I actually don’t care for that color. Do you mind if we switch?’” Rowley recalled.

She was in obvious disbelief as she reflected on what she had seen the woman do and admired her ability to speak up for herself even after the nail technician had already started on her nails.

“I would follow her into battle,” Rowley asserted.

Others also applauded the woman for overcoming her social anxiety if she had any at all.

“You met the bravest woman on Earth,” one TikTok user commented.

“I’m sorry, there’s an option other than sitting there with crippling anxiety, regret, and borderline panic? And we’re just hearing about it now?!?” another user wrote.

“Currently living with neon orange when I wanted a cool summer coral color. She’s my idol,” another shared.

For those who believe that they are alone in their fear of speaking up to their nail technician when they want a different color, they are certainly not alone.

Over 15 million American adults suffer from some type of social anxiety and often find it difficult to correct others or speak up for themselves.

They fear that they will be reprimanded or that they may offend the people who are doing them a service.

Michelle Aleksa | Shutterstock

While it may seem like we are inconveniencing our nail technicians by asking them if we could switch colors after they’ve already started, it is their job to ensure that we are satisfied with their services, and they will do whatever they can to make us happy with their work.

However, it is best to alert your nail technician if you are displeased with the color and want to change it when they are just beginning the painting process.

Your nail color can last for weeks, and if you are not a fan of it, it is important to speak up so that you’re not stuck with a service that left you feeling unsatisfied.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with changing your mind, and the worst that can happen is your nail technician letting out a huff of frustration or making a catty remark.

Your nails are your nails, and you should be happy with how they look!

