Mom Confronts Nail Technician Who Took Her Daughter's Shoes After She Didn't Have Money To Pay Him

After a young girl got an expensive treatment done on her nails, the technician who did all of the hard work was stunned to learn that the girl had failed to bring some sort of payment along with her.

To even the score, he took her shoes, and her mother was not thrilled about it.

The girl’s mother confronted the nail technician after he took her shoes when she failed to bring money to her appointment.

In a TikTok video that has received over 8 million views, the nail technician filmed himself cleaning up his station. In the background, a woman’s voice can be heard asking to “speak with the person who took my daughter’s shoes.”

The nail technician unapologetically announced that it was him. When she asked him why he would take her daughter’s shoes, he informed her it was because her daughter did not offer him any sort of financial payment.

“She didn’t have any money to pay me. She didn’t have her wallet or phone, and I needed to get paid, so I had to hold something in collateral, and I took her shoes,” he explained.

When the mother angrily informed him that it was raining the day he took her daughter’s shoes and that she had to walk home barefoot, he reminded her that the weather was not his fault. Instead, it was the woman’s daughter’s fault for not paying him in the first place.

“You should’ve taught your daughter to bring money to go get her nails done,” the nail technician told the mom.

While it is unclear how old the woman’s daughter was at the time, the mom claimed that it was not her fault that she did not bring payment, and complained that she had to purchase a new pair of shoes for her. She then asked for the shoes back and the nail tech asked for the $120 he was owed. She refused and so did he.

Most people sided with the nail technician's decision to take the girl’s shoes.

“That’s a fair trade,” one TikTok user commented. “No payment, no shoes! I hope you get paid,” another user wrote. “Take her mom's shoes too,” another user suggested.

While not many nail technicians are known for seizing the footwear of customers who cannot or do not pay, they are legally allowed to get the police involved in order to get their financial compensation.

For those who have every intention of paying the full amount, whether it be the fact that they do not have enough money at the time or they only brought their credit card to a cash-only salon, some salons may allow them to run home and return with the money without taking any of their personal possessions or getting the police involved.

However, if your teen children are going to go out in public unsupervised to customer service centers, as a parent, you’re going to want to ensure that they have cash, a credit card, and at least their cell phone with them so they can contact you shroud they encounter a payment problem.

Otherwise, they may just have to walk home barefoot in the rain.

