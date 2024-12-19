Wife Upset That Her Husband Receives A Christmas Card From His Divorced Single Mom Friend

Holiday cards are a controversial topic for most couples, mostly because the labor of making and sending them usually falls on wives and mothers.

One wife, had a very different gripe, however, and it had many people scratching their heads.

A concerned wife questioned if she was "being a Grinch" because of her reaction to a holiday card that her husband receives in the mail every year.

A wife is upset that her husband receives a Christmas card from his divorced single mom friend.

In a TikTok, the woman and mom of two, who goes by @jnobles28, addressed the "Christmas card drama" and posed a question to all the married women out there.

Advertisement

"If you're married, would you be fine with your husband or wife receiving a Christmas card from their divorced or single friends?” she asked.

'Every Christmas, my husband gets a Christmas card from this divorced girl," she explained. "She's a single mom, and I understand he's known her for years, but I've never even met her, and she sends the Christmas card just addressed to him."

Advertisement

The woman admitted that she finds the Christmas cards “a little weird” and wanted to know what others online thought.

Some commenters saw the woman's point of view.

Several users encouraged the woman to respond with pettiness and ensure that her husband’s friend knew he was unavailable.

“Send her a Christmas card back with your family photo,” one TikTok user suggested.

Advertisement

“A single woman did this the first year my grandparents were married," another commenter shared. "My grandmother wrote her a thank you letter from them both with a message to make sure she knew he was married."

Cavan-Images | Shutterstock

The woman added in a comment that she has been married to her husband for 5 years and the woman is well aware of that fact.

Advertisement

Other users insisted that if she was going to send the woman’s husband a card, she should address it to the whole family.

“If my male friends were married I would be addressing the card to him and his wife even if I never met her," one wrote. "It's called respect for you and him."

However, most people argued that the holiday card was harmless.

Commenters pointed out that her husband's friend likely just wanted to wish him a happy holiday.

“I'd have zero issues. They've been friends for years? Once a year card? I'm not seeing a problem," one user wrote. "Not everyone is a threat to your relationship."

Advertisement

“I've known my guy friends for 15+ years. I would send them a Christmas card if I were married OR divorced," another commented. "I've known them longer than my husband for Pete's sake!”

"I guess I can’t relate 'cause I don’t have any guy friends," she admitted in a comment, acknowledging that her husband's friend "probably isn’t intentionally trying to upset me."

Generally, when people send out their holiday cards, homewrecking is not on their minds.

Holiday cards have been a custom since the 1840s and serve as a way to connect, express warmth, and spread joy during the festive season.

Card etiquette dictates that if you only know one member of a household, address cards as "The [insert last name] Family." However, if it's a close personal friend or the person does not have children, that card should be simply addressed to the person you know, as in this case.

Advertisement

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

If your marriage is so fragile that you fear it may collapse because of a single holiday card, a bigger relationship issue is present — one that likely requires a discussion with your spouse.

Unless her husband’s friend adds a personal note about how much she desperately wants him, she is likely only sending him a card to express well wishes during the holidays. Single people deserve to celebrate the season just as everyone else does!

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.