Exactly Why 1 In 4 Young Adults In America Will Be Single For Life, According To Research

Many young people choose to embrace their single years and the freedom to find peace with themselves. However, it seems that being single might be something young adults prioritize over getting into romantic relationships. In fact, a survey found that one in four young adults will stay that way — single and happy.

Although many people assume there's no power in being single, these young adults believe staying single is one of the best things you can do for yourself.

Advertisement

Research shows that 1 in 4 young adults remain single for life in America.

According to a 2014 Pew Research Center study, one in four young adults in the United States will remain single by the time they reach the age of 50. The study found that this is due to many reasons — including declining marriage rates, young adults wanting to focus on other aspects of their lives (like work), and dating statistics that indicate men are more likely to stay single than women.

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Many single adults in the U.S. are simply content being on their own.

The Pew Research Center determined in a separate survey from 2020 that half of the young adults who are not looking for a relationship say that more important priorities and enjoyment of being single are the top reasons they are not looking to date. Half of the singles say they are not looking for a relationship or dates. In contrast, about a quarter say they are looking for a committed romantic relationship or casual dates. The rest say they only want a committed romantic relationship (14%) or casual dates (10%).

"Today’s adolescents seem less inclined to pursue a romantic relationship. This could well be the reason for the increased singlehood satisfaction," Tita Gonzalez Avilés, an author and psychologist, told Global News. "It is notable that, particularly in Western industrialized countries, singlehood is no longer unconventional and now considered more socially acceptable than in the past."

Advertisement

Most young people are rejecting the notion of marriage and starting a family altogether.

Among adults ages 18 to 34, 69% of those who have never been married say they want to get married one day. About a quarter (23%) say they’re not sure, and 8% say they don’t want to get married.

Men and women are about equally likely to say they want to get married, according to a February 2024 study by the Pew Research Center.

Bohdan Malitskiy | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The same can be said for having children and starting families, with many young people having already decided against such a traditional route.

Their apprehension is largely due to the rising cost of childcare and the fact that nowadays, parents have to bend over backward financially just to support themselves and their children.

Today, many young adults aren't relying on marriage to fulfill their needs for companionship.

There's beauty in finding companionship, emotional support, and stability outside of a romantic relationship.

Advertisement

They aren't the only important relationships you can have in your life, and young adults are beginning to realize that love doesn't just have to be romantic.

A sense of belonging can come from our friends, from our community, from doing things like taking a pottery class or joining a run club.

Being in a marriage or a long-lasting relationship with a significant other isn't always necessary. Friendships are just as important because no one truly understands us better than our friends.

Advertisement

Choosing to be single doesn't have to be a bad thing and can help with finding peace and being alone because there's a difference between loneliness and solitude.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.