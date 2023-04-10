4 Happy, Upbeat Single Women Reveal The Secret To Their Incredible Lives

By Jillian Kramer

There are more single people in the U.S. than happily married couples — and trust us when we say not all of them are discouraged by their single status.

In fact, a lot of them are damn proud of it.

How do they get there? It's simple:

They employ a few daily habits that keep them positive.

Here are 4 happy, upbeat single women who reveal the secret to staying positive

1. They look their best for themselves

"When my ex and I first broke up, it was a sweatpants party for weeks," says one 29-year-old woman. "I couldn't be bothered to shave, shower, or get dressed unless it was absolutely necessary for work.

But a friend eventually forced me into a routine of getting ready for me, and it feels amazing. Now I like getting dolled up and impressing myself — like, damn, you look amazing in those jeans!—and it'll just be icing on the cake when a new guy notices too."

2. They start the day off right

"I never hit snooze. Instead, I wake up and immediately begin my day with something I love — reading, exercise, making a homemade caramel macchiato," says a 24-year-old woman. "Doing something fun in the morning sets my whole day in positive motion.

I think that's a good way for anyone to start the day, but as a single person, it's especially important to do this on the days you wake up feeling lonely. It's the best thing you can do for yourself."

3. They lean on their friends

"The worst part of being single is feeling like you're alone, right?

So I make sure I never feel alone by staying in close contact with my friends," says a 27-year-old woman. "I have friends with whom I chat about my day at work, and those who I regularly hang out with on the weekends so that I can beat those 'I'm going to be alone forever' blues."

4. They have hobbies

"There was a time when I would get up, go to work, come home, turn on the TV, and fall asleep. That was my entire life," says one 30-year-old woman. "

And then I was like, I am boring even to myself! So I went to the nearest craft store, grabbed a canvas and paints, and channeled the former high school artist in me. It's so much more fun to come home and do something I enjoy. And I think it will make me a more interesting person when I meet someone else."

Jillian Kramer is an award-winning storyteller. She's been featured in Food and Wine, Glamour, SELF, Brides, and Women's Health Magazine.

This article was originally published at Glamour. Reprinted with permission from the author.