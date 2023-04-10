4 Happy, Upbeat Single Women Reveal The Secret To Their Incredible Lives

Being single is actually pretty awesome.
By glamour — Updated on Apr 10, 2023
Photo: Platoo Studio/ Shutterstock
By Jillian Kramer
There are more single people in the U.S. than happily married couples — and trust us when we say not all of them are discouraged by their single status.
In fact, a lot of them are damn proud of it.
How do they get there? It's simple:
They employ a few daily habits that keep them positive.
RELATED: 10 Texts You Should Never Send To Your Man (Like, Ever)
Here are 4 happy, upbeat single women who reveal the secret to staying positive
1. They look their best for themselves
"When my ex and I first broke up, it was a sweatpants party for weeks," says one 29-year-old woman. "I couldn't be bothered to shave, shower, or get dressed unless it was absolutely necessary for work.
But a friend eventually forced me into a routine of getting ready for me, and it feels amazing. Now I like getting dolled up and impressing myself — like, damn, you look amazing in those jeans!—and it'll just be icing on the cake when a new guy notices too."
RELATED: 9 Nonverbal Cues That Your Date Is Into You
2. They start the day off right
"I never hit snooze. Instead, I wake up and immediately begin my day with something I love — reading, exercise, making a homemade caramel macchiato," says a 24-year-old woman. "Doing something fun in the morning sets my whole day in positive motion.
I think that's a good way for anyone to start the day, but as a single person, it's especially important to do this on the days you wake up feeling lonely. It's the best thing you can do for yourself."
RELATED: The 90-10 Relationship Rule You Must Follow To Be Happy
3. They lean on their friends
"The worst part of being single is feeling like you're alone, right?
So I make sure I never feel alone by staying in close contact with my friends," says a 27-year-old woman. "I have friends with whom I chat about my day at work, and those who I regularly hang out with on the weekends so that I can beat those 'I'm going to be alone forever' blues."
RELATED: If A Man Does These 10 Things, He Really Respects You
Related Stories From YourTango:
4. They have hobbies
"There was a time when I would get up, go to work, come home, turn on the TV, and fall asleep. That was my entire life," says one 30-year-old woman. "
And then I was like, I am boring even to myself! So I went to the nearest craft store, grabbed a canvas and paints, and channeled the former high school artist in me. It's so much more fun to come home and do something I enjoy. And I think it will make me a more interesting person when I meet someone else."
RELATED: What The Most Attractive Women Wear On First Dates (To Guarantee A Second)
More for You:
Jillian Kramer is an award-winning storyteller. She's been featured in Food and Wine, Glamour, SELF, Brides, and Women's Health Magazine.
This article was originally published at Glamour. Reprinted with permission from the author.