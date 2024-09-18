Woman Explains Why Anyone Single In Their 20s Is Truly Blessed — 'Be The Center Of Your Own World'

If you are in your 20s and single, you may feel pressure from society, your friends, and most certainly your mother to find someone and settle down since, “You don’t want to be lonely now, do you?”

However, many people in their 20s are not just still single; they are single by choice and actually prefer not to be committed to someone else so early on in their lives.

One woman is explaining why being single in your 20s might just be one of the best things you can do for yourself.

The woman says that we should allow ourselves our 20s as a time to fulfill our self-desires without worrying about someone else.

Liv Rose is letting discouraged single ladies know just how truly blessed they are to be single in the prime of their lives. She took to TikTok to urge young women to embrace their 20s as a time to be truly and spectacularly selfish — in a good way.

“Ladies who are single in their 20s — how blessed are we that we can put ourselves at the center of all of our decisions?!” Liv noted in a video.

“We could book a one-way plane ticket tomorrow, and no one would question it. We could live out every single desire in our hearts before our 30s because we don’t have someone else waiting at home for us.”

While she acknowledged that many women might feel pressured after seeing their peers falling in love and getting into relationships, Rose insisted it was a time to relish in the joys of being accountable only to yourself.

“A lot of people wish they had taken the time to appreciate that [being single] more and be at the center of their lives a little bit longer before they met the love of their lives,” she said.

“So if you’re in a position where you can be the center of your own life in your own world, take it because I can tell you now, one day you’re going to regret it.”

Rose shared that she was once in a relationship in her 20s, and she felt as if she was being held back from accomplishing all of the life goals she still wanted to accomplish on her own.

Now that she’s single, she views this time as a blessing and not a curse.

“Embrace this season to be the center of your own world… I’m proud of you,” Liv penned to all the single women in the caption of her video.

Other single women were inspired by Liv’s proclamations.

“Spent ages 16-23 with a boyfriend that didn’t work out. Now I’m spending my mid-20s learning who I am and what I deserve and doing all those dreams. I’m so happy,” one TikTok user commented.

DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

“As someone who ended an 11-year relationship, putting myself first has never been better. I’m the center of my own universe, and it’s the best!” another user wrote.

“I needed to hear this. I’m 28, single, and my friends are getting married and having kids, and I feel like such a failure. This was nice to hear,” another user shared.

Regardless of your gender, staying single in your 20s has a variety of benefits that are too often overlooked — and there is research to prove it.

“Singleness is often seen as a lonely thing, but in fact, it can be a time of learning new things and focusing on yourself,” Dr. Lonneke Van den Berg exclusively told Daily Mail on their study surrounding single people in their 20s.

Your 20s are often a time when you learn crucial aspects of yourself, including where you see your career going, where you want to travel, and who you want to surround yourself with.

“There can be significant benefits to being single when you’re young, including the freedom to grow as a person, to make and maintain many different friendships and other relationships, and the opportunity to travel or move anywhere in the world without needing to liaise with a partner,” Psychologist Carly Dober disclosed to Body and Soul.

It can be difficult to determine who you are at the core when you are also completely invested in another person.

That being said, if you are in your 20s and are in a happy, healthy relationship where you feel secure, there is no need to break up with your partner just because you are in your 20s.

Just like being single is a choice people are satisfied with, some may choose to settle down earlier than others and be in a loving relationship in their 20s.

There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to doing what makes you happy. However, if you are in your 20s and feeling defeated or left out when you see your peers going on date nights with their partners, just remember all of the opportunities that are at your fingertips.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

You can book that safari trip you’ve wanted to take forever without anyone asking when you’ll be back or “Why didn’t we discuss this?”

You can switch jobs without worrying about another person’s fears and doubts.

You can even have unlimited lazy nights with nothing but yourself, a box of takeout food, your favorite show, and your bed.

You are not behind or socially inept if you are single in your 20s, you are doing everything just right.

Take advantage of the time that goes by in the blink of an eye.

