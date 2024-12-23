Every year "The Economist" releases its end-of-year issue "The Word Ahead," featuring insight into global events and topics that will take center stage in the upcoming year.

This year's cover displays relevant and concerning images — from the faces of President-elect Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to a warplane and the nuclear symbol. As a result, many are concerned about what seems to be a grim year ahead.

Advertisement

Here's why people are so disturbed by 'The Economist's' 2025 'World Ahead' cover.

Our country is in a precarious place. From the divisive presidential election and resulting cabinet nominations to the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO to the ongoing AI boom, many individuals are feeling on edge. Unfortunately, the 2025 "World Ahead" cover did nothing to calm their nerves.

Advertisement

At the center of the cover is President-elect Donald Trump.

His presidency will undoubtedly affect the lives of Americans and those beyond our borders, so it only makes sense that his face demands focus amongst the sea of black, white, and red. Many are concerned about the potential impacts of a second Trump presidency.

Some are worried about the economy and the impact of the tariffs Trump plans to enact. Even before the election, economists warned that these tariffs would raise the price of goods for American consumers and worsen inflation, despite Trump's claim that his plan would do the opposite.

Many are also concerned about the geopolitical consequences of his return to office. Other familiar faces on the cover include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting the high geopolitical tensions and global instability.

Advertisement

Patrick Foulis, foreign editor at The Economist, stated that America will be in its "most dangerous state" since the Cold War — a much different environment than when Trump entered office back in 2017. He noted that Trump's intimidation abilities may aid him in navigating a much more dangerous world, but his inconsistency could keep him from achieving peace in foreign affairs.

This uncertainty about what a second term of the Trump presidency will look like seems to be putting many people on edge worldwide.

Other telling symbols include AI circuits, an eye, a fist, and an hourglass, among others.

Symbolizing the continued growth of AI are illustrations of AI circuits throughout the cover. According to a Pew Research study conducted in 2023, people are more concerned about AI than excited. Many believe that this technology hurts more than it helps, and others are rightfully concerned about the future of their jobs.

Advertisement

Ph.D. Researcher Vugar Ibrahimov theorized that the eye on the cover indicates surveillance and control, a concern for many Americans. People are worried about the loss of free speech, social media monitoring, government surveillance, and an overall loss of privacy.

The raised fist on the cover likely symbolizes protests and revolutionary movements, while the hourglass presumably conveys urgency, whether for the impending climate crisis or any other aforementioned issue.

Given the fact that these are just a few of the many concerning symbols featured on the 2025 cover, it's no wonder why so many people are disturbed.

Advertisement

While it may be tempting to despair and panic, it's important to maintain hope and look for the good. Remember, these are merely predictions.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.