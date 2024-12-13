Woman Arrested On $100K Bond After Expressing Her Frustrations For Denied Medical Claim — 'When Free Speech Is A Criminal Offense, We No Longer Have A Democracy'

In the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder, the morality of the healthcare system has become a widely discussed topic, with some championing Luigi Mangione, Thompson’s accused killer.

Many are hoping Thompson’s death will serve as a wake-up call for insurance companies and their leadership. Forty-two-year-old Briana Boston certainly falls into that camp.

A little over a week after the shooting, one of Boston's medical claims was denied. She verbally expressed her discontent and her particular choice of words was perceived as a threat — one that landed her in hot water.

Boston was arrested on a $100K bond after expressing her frustrations about her denied medical claim.

The mother of three was allegedly upset about a claim denied by her health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield. During a recorded phone call with an agent, Boston let her anger get the best of her and said something that she likely regrets.

The woman was recorded saying, "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next.”

Her damning message was in reference to bullet shell casings found at the scene of Thompson’s murder which reportedly had the words “Delay,” “Deny,” and “Depose” scrawled on them.

An arrest affidavit reported on by Fox News revealed that Boston also claimed healthcare companies "deserved karma from the world because they are evil and play games.”

Police were sent to Boston’s home, where she admitted to making the threat and apologized. Still, she was put in handcuffs and brought to Polk County Sheriff's Office, where she is currently being held on a $100,000 bond for threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Boston broke down in tears in front of a judge upon learning her fate. The judge added that the bond was “appropriate” given the “status of our country," however, many online disagree.

Many believe that the woman's outburst should be protected by freedom of speech.

While news outlets are dubbing the woman Mangione's first “copycat,” many argue that she truly did nothing wrong.

“So now we’re not allowed to verbally lash out when we’re frustrated? What’s the crime?” one TikTok user asked.

“When free speech is s criminal offense, we no longer have a democracy,” another commenter wrote.

Speaking with Fox 13, attorney Anthony Rickman argued that Boston is facing an "overcharge" and insisted that her outburst should be protected by freedom of speech.

"It's political hyperbole," she said. "If you post something stupid on Twitter, and it's read by somebody who may work for some company, and they're taking it as a threat, then are we going to go and arrest every person on Twitter because they say stupid things?"

"In reality, there's nothing in her communication that specifically says she's going to commit a mass shooting," she added. "I think it more falls on the free speech line, on protected speech. Although stupid, although ignorant, something you shouldn't say, the law allows you to say stupid, ignorant things, and even violent things, as long as it's not what's considered a true threat."

While people are arguing over whether or not Boston deserved to be arrested, we are neglecting the true takeaway — that healthcare insurance companies must be held accountable.

How is it that insurance officials get off scot-free after denying patients the medications and medical treatment they need to survive, yet those who have an emotional moment and snap are immediately thrown in jail?

While health insurance agents may not verbally threaten their clients, denying them basic medical care is a threat to their lives. Clearly, something needs to change.

