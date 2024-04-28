What Tina Fey Wants Nothing To Do With, I Can't Live Without

I never want to live without this pet in my life.

Written on Apr 28, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Tina Fey Wants nothing to do with is what I can't live without Helena Lopes | Canva, Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock
Advertisement

I admire Tina Fey — she’s funny, talented, and brilliant — but something about her prevents me from loving her wholeheartedly: her dislike of animals. In Bossypants, she writes, “I have no affinity for animals. I don’t hate animals, and I would never hurt an animal; I just don’t actively care about them.”

Huh? I can’t understand that kind of thinking. Although I know it’s possible to live without pets or have any contact with animals in your daily life, why would you want that? Animals add so much to our lives. Think of the musical background that birds provide with their songs or the lessons we learn from animals about patience, empathy, kindness, and resilience.

Advertisement

RELATED: Research Shows That Owning Cats Can, Indeed, Heal You

Cats are especially important to me — I never want to live without them. There have been brief periods when I didn’t have any cats, like when I lived in the UCLA dorms for a year. Those lack-of-cat days were dark indeed. My cats entertain and comfort me when I’m blue, teach me how to care for beings other than myself, and show me unconditional love.

@purrfectinfluencer Health benefits of owning a cat #feline #catoftheday #catsofworld #cutecat #talkingcat ♬ original sound - purrfectinfluencer

Is having pets all fun and all the time? Not at all. They fight and get sick, and as independent as cats are, they are dependent on their caregivers to feed them, clean their litter boxes, brush them, and take them to the vet. No matter how much work my cats are, I benefit from their presence in my life.

Advertisement

RELATED: 5 Reasons To Adopt Or Foster A Pet Right Now

My friend Dana was living alone with her beautiful, pure white Alaskan Klee Kai dog when several debilitating health conditions took control of her life. It was difficult enough to take care of herself, let alone her full-of-energy dog, Snowy. Dana knew she didn’t have the energy or ability to be a good dog mom and had to give Snowy up. When she told me her decision, it broke my heart, and I’m sure it was a devastating decision to make. Dana found Snowy a wonderful home, continues to get frequent updates about his life, and has even visited him in his new digs.

She handled the whole situation maturely, sensibly, and with grace. I don’t think I could ever give up one of my cats or go without pets entirely. I’m lucky; I have a partner who loves our animals just as much as I do and is younger than me, so if my health ever gets so compromised that I can’t care for them, I still know they’ll be provided for.

RELATED: 11 Adorable Signs Your Cat Sees You As Their Mom Or Dad

Advertisement

I have friends who hate cats, but like dogs, so they’re not completely irredeemable. However, not liking cats or being allergic to them would be a dealbreaker for a partner. You won't like the answer if you ask me to choose between you and my cats. Maybe it would be different if I had children, but I don’t. Our hearts as human beings are large, and there’s enough room in them to love both animals and humans.

My mother had cats and dogs for her entire life. And it wasn’t only her pets that gave her pleasure; she enjoyed watching the wild birds gorge themselves from the multiple feeders in her backyard, the squirrels hoarding peanuts, and even the moles burrowing under her lawn. When she died, her dog and cat were on the bed with her. This is how I want to go, but since I’m a cat person, I’d prefer only cats snuggled up next to me.

When it comes to animals, I’m more like Taylor Swift than Tina Fey. “I am a very passionate cat person; I adore having them around me. I couldn’t care less about the criticism from the haters. Cats bring me joy, and that’s what matters.”

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
5 Ways A Cat's Purr Is Said To Have 'Healing Powers' On Their Human
Vet Calls Out Taylor Swift After Noticing The Dog Featured In Her Music Video With Post Malone
Woman Breaks Up With Her Boyfriend Because He Hurt Her Cat, But Her Friends Think She’s Overreacting

Taylor, I couldn’t have said it better myself.

RELATED: 7 Scientific Ways Having A Pet Makes You A Better Person

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.

Advertisement
More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Little Habits That Make You IRRESISTIBLY Attractive

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.