What The Time You Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night Says About You

If you keep waking up in the middle of the night, you're far from alone. According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted in 2021, 89% of people wake up at least once throughout the night, suggesting Americans are in a chronic state of restlessness. So why is it that we can't seem to fall asleep, or why do we wake up during the night and continue to stay awake? What does it mean if you wake up in the middle of the night? Traditional Chinese medicine says the answer to that depends on the specific time you keep waking up during the night. Based on this idea, the different organs of your body stimulate specific emotions and spiritual states.

Sleep is highly valued and is a crucial aspect of our physiological well-being in Chinese medicine. One theory utilized by physicians to explain our sleep cycle is shen, which describes thought, state of consciousness, and mental functions. Our bodies were designed to follow a natural rhythm, and shen follows closely with that. It's meant to remain dormant at night as we rest, and then become alert and excited during our daytime functions. When restlessness occurs during the time we're supposed to be sleeping, our shen is overstimulated, thus causing sleeping problems.

If you're regularly waking up around the same time each night, don't ignore your body's signals. Depending on when you're roused from sleep, the organs in your body are trying to communicate with you.

Trouble falling asleep between 9 PM and 10 PM

cottonbro studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

If you have trouble falling asleep between 9 and 10 PM, you're stressed.

Stress seems like it's practically a household term at this point. We're constantly thinking about ten things at once and are expected to execute them perfectly. Yikes. When you lie your head down to rest, thoughts may be cluttering your mind, which prevents you from getting a full night's rest. Work troubles, getting the kids up for school in the morning, making time to maintain your health and exercise, the list goes on and on.

It's recommended to combat this by practicing nightly meditation. This isn't just for the gurus — you can definitely do it too. Meditation allows your body to enter into a state of peace and serenity, helping you to wind down from a stressful day.

You can start by listening to a half-hour of calming music before bed. This helps to slow down your brain activity in preparation for a long night of rest. Additionally, take slow, deep breaths to slow down your heart rate.

Waking up between 11 PM and 1 AM

If you keep waking up between 11 PM and 1 AM, this means you're experiencing emotional disappointment.

Traditional Chinese medicine attributes this time period to the gallbladder, which is part of what controls our emotions. The gallbladder is in charge of our passion for life, action, and assertiveness. When the gallbladder is balanced, we feel happy and content. But if you're experiencing a lack of passion, problems with decision-making, or timidness, your gallbladder is probably out of sync.

Waking up between 1 AM and 3 AM

If you keep waking up between 1 AM and 3 AM, this means you're angry, according to traditional Chinese medicine.

Anger is associated with the liver. When we have feelings of resentment that go unexpressed, they build up over time in the liver. So when you try to sleep through the night, your body reminds you of this nagging sensation night after night.

In order to overcome this, it's important to recognize your need to express emotion. When we let our feelings out, we have the ability to strengthen relationships as well as release negative energies from residing within our spirit. Holding it in leads to a constant heavy burden that will resurface at night during resting periods.

Waking up between 3 AM and 5 AM

NadyaPhoto from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

If you keep waking up between 3 AM and 5 AM, this means a higher power is trying to tell you something.

This is the time when the lungs are most active. In traditional Chinese medicine, the lungs are responsible for moving energy through the entire body, as well as providing immune protection. They're also known to signal states of depression and grief.

If you're going through a difficult time in your life and can't seem to overcome the grip it has on you, you may do well to explore the possibility of a higher power speaking to you. When you wake up during this time, take a moment to relax, breathe, and pray through the saddened moment.

Waking up between 5 AM and 7 AM

Waking up between 5 AM and 7 AM means you have emotional blocks.

When you wake up during the night at this time, your intestine is overactive. As a member of an imperfect world, you're going to get hurt sometimes. Troublesome experiences can lead to drawing inward and relying on yourself, rather than risking it all to get hurt again. If you have trouble opening up to other people or can't let things go, you may have an imbalance in the large intestine.

The basic purpose of the intestine is to receive waste and dispose of what we don't need in our bodies. The physical function of this organ is closely tied to that of the spiritual aspect. The emotional purpose of the intestine is to let go of those things that don’t serve us.

Hannah Dodd is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to YourTango. Her work focuses on relationships, astrology, and pop culture topics.