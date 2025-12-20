What It Means If You Keep Waking Up At 3 AM

Many people keep waking up at 3 a.m., not understanding what it might mean. It can make them wonder whether there is a physical issue at hand or some deeper spiritual meanings to consider.

Sleep experts in the medical realm say the most common reason for waking up at 3 a.m. is that this is the time of night when most of us enter the REM stage of our sleep cycle, which is when we dream. If you wake up at this time, it could be due to anxiety dreams. Other factors that can disrupt sleep include stress, insomnia, aging, certain medications, sleep apnea, or neuropathy. Even lifestyle choices can factor into these middle-of-the-night wake-up calls. Consult a physician or therapist if you have reason to believe the cause might be physical or emotional.

That said, if medical factors have been ruled out, it's worth knowing the spiritual meanings behind waking up at this specific hour of the night. Waking up at certain times of the night, specifically between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., can mean so many interesting things.

5 spiritual meanings for why you keep waking up at 3 AM:

1. You are having a spiritual awakening

MYDAYcontent | Shutterstock

Yes, that's right. Some say that 3 a.m. is the hour when the spiritual world and the physical world are weak. Maybe something from the spiritual world wants your attention, or maybe your guardian angel is trying to alert you to important news.

Holistic sleep coach Beth Kendall pointed out that 3 a.m. has been casually dubbed "the witching hour," but there's actually a reason for it. She explained, "The hour between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. offers the most access to one's natural state of being. There's less noise, less use of electronics, and personal vibrational states are calm and at ease, making it easier to connect with the spirit world. Our minds and bodies are simply more attuned to our spiritual nature because we’re not distracted by the chaos of the physical world we experience during other hours of the day. Some say that it’s during this hour that spirit guides and angels try to establish spiritual connections with us. To send messages or provide higher guidance."

2. You are processing extreme sadness

Waking up regularly at 3 a.m. is commonly associated with an overwhelming feeling of sadness. You may wake up during this time because your subconscious is feeling down about something you have been experiencing.

The best thing for you to do, if this is how you're feeling, is to try to find the reason you've been feeling sad. Before you go to bed, engage in activities that bring joy into your life.

3. You are coming back from the dream world via Astral Projection

Nikki Zalewski | Shutterstock

Another common meaning of waking up at 3 a.m. is Astral Projection. You've probably heard this term once or twice, but like me, you probably haven't gone deep into investigating what this phenomenon actually is. Astral Projection is an out-of-body experience and is described as a wakeful dream mixed with a near-death experience.

These experiences can be life-changing, as evidenced by people revealing things they learned during astral projection that they couldn't have known any other way.

4. You are stressing yourself out

Regularly waking up at 3 a.m. could be a sign that you are too hard on yourself and you're simply stressed out. This may be a sign from your subconscious to ease up a bit. Not everything about you or your life has to be perfect. You place yourself and others on high pedestals, but when either of the two fails to meet those expectations, it frustrates you deeply.

For this reason, you may have trust issues with many people who enter your life. Even though you know not everyone will betray you, there is something deep down that says otherwise.

5. Your guardian angels may be trying to contact you

If you have ever woken up at 3:33 a.m., this may be a sign that your guardian angel is trying to contact you. All those things you have been praying or manifesting are now coming back to you, in the spiritual form!

How awesome is it to have your very own angel coming to you in a time of vulnerability to help you understand why you may be thinking of some of these things?

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, love and relationships, and astrology topics.