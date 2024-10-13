Intuitive Reiki Master Explains How To Determine Exactly What Your Subconscious Is Trying To Tell You When You Dream About Someone

Everyone dreams, whether you remember them in the morning or not. These dreams are often filled with hidden symbols and messages from your subconscious.

According to Ellen Maris, an intuitive reiki master, dreams about other people are particularly telling.

The intuitive reiki master explained how to determine what your subconscious is trying to tell you when you dream about someone.

To understand the meaning of your dream, Maris says you must first ask yourself a question: "Did you have [the dream] in the middle of the night or in the early morning?”

The answer to this inquiry has a surprising effect on the interpretation of your dream.

What it means if you dream about someone late at night

Maris explained that if you dream about someone in the middle of the night, your subconscious mind is trying to “work something out” based on your memories and experiences with them.

According to VeryWell Mind, dreams about specific individuals are meant to offer insight into your relationship with them, underscoring your subconscious feelings, fears, or desires.

Take some time to reflect on your connection to this person. Are they a family member, an old friend, or an ex-partner? What was your most recent exchange with them? How did that make you feel? Also, consider the context of your dream with this person. What details stood out to you, and how did they make you feel?

If you’re having recurring dreams about this individual, you may have unresolved issues or an emotional attachment to them that you need to address.

If this person has passed away, your dreams may signify a spiritual connection to them, and they’re likely visiting you in the dream realm to offer closure and peace, helping you accept this loss.

What it means if you dream about someone in the early morning

Maris offered a more esoteric explanation of the dreams that occur in the early morning.

“Early morning most likely means that person has been thinking about you and you are picking up on the energy that they have been sending you," Maris revealed, "especially if they just pop up in the dream [uninvited].”

Our minds have far more power than we realize, as shown by manifestation. Some people, including Maris, believe that we can show up in others' dreams if we just think hard enough.

Similar to the whisper method — a technique used to attract desired individuals or outcomes by simply visualizing yourself whispering in their ears — someone can visit you in your dream by harnessing their energy and focusing it intensely on you.

“You’re feeling the energy that they’re sending toward you,” Maris expressed.

Pay attention to the context of your dreams to understand them better.

If you're seeking a better understanding of what your dreams mean, consider using a dream journal to jot down what you remember immediately after waking up. Then, reflect back on the dreams and consider what the events, environments, people, and symbols could represent. Consider possible interpretations. Think about how the dream made you feel and what emotions came up.

You may be surprised by the insight you discover through reflecting on your dreams.

