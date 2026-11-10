What It Means When You Start Noticing Crows Everywhere, Especially Your Yard

Many people associate dreaming of or seeing crows with negative meanings such as death and darkness. And while you may think of these birds as scary signs of bad luck, crow symbolism goes much deeper than that.

In nature, crows are beneficial to the environment. These omnivorous birds eat just about anything. Crows even help farmers keep annoying pests in check.

Here's what it means when you start noticing crows everywhere

Ondrej Prosicky | Shutterstock

Advertisement

A single crow: This means bad luck and that destruction may be in the near future.

A pair of crows: This means harmony and good news.

Three crows: This means a blessing of good health for the household.

Four crows: This means good fortune, abundance, and prosperity — especially if they are also cawing.

Five crows: This means an illness or poor health will soon take over the household.

Six crows: This is a warning that a robbery or theft will soon take place.

Seven crows: This is a sign you should either travel or move soon.

Eight crows: This means grief and sorrow are coming.

A murder of crows: This means death is approaching the household.

Advertisement

Crow Meaning In Dreams

Crows showing up in a dream can mean a variety of things and could be spirit guides there to help guide you.

It could be a sign that a new beginning is nearing, wisdom is needed, or that a life-or-death situation is coming soon. There are even spiritual meanings about feathers in your dreams, so the context of what the crow is doing is the best way to identify the meaning behind your dream.

Seeing a flying crow

The expression, "As the crow flies," means to go in a straight line and reach your destination without obstacles or anything blocking your path. So seeing a crow flying in your dream means it's time for you to do the same: head toward a destination and let go of the things keeping you from reaching it.

Advertisement

It means that it's time for you to let go and be courageous enough to be vulnerable. It's time to gain all the freedom that comes with vulnerability, so you too can be weightless enough to fly just like a crow.

A crow chasing you

Such a dream means it's time you stop making bad decisions and running away from the consequences. Eventually, all your actions will catch up to you. The crow wants to tell you it's time to come clean and be honest about your wrongdoings so you no longer have to run away.

A crow on your arm or shoulder

This signifies that you're finally gaining enough emotional intelligence to understand what is going on in your life. You're now well equipped with the wisdom to overcome or accomplish what you desire. That crow on your shoulder is like a spiritual chip on your shoulder.

Advertisement

A crow on fire or emerging from a fire

This indicates a spiritual awakening or rebirth is on the way. You're about to embark on a new beginning in life, where the old you or your old passions will no longer be the same.

A crow biting you

This dream means you are harboring anger toward someone. The crow is reminding you that you're strong enough to deal with them, even though it might hurt right now.

Catching a crow

This could be bad news. It may mean there will be an unfortunate death in the future that no one was expecting.

Crow Meaning And Symbolism

fr0ggy5 | Unsplash

Advertisement

Contrary to popular belief, crows are commonly viewed as good omens. Crows are commonly believed to represent positive meanings such as transformation, destiny, intelligence, fearlessness, mystery, adaptability, and a higher perspective, as well as bearing some negative associations with manipulation and mischief.

Superstitions Surrounding Crows

The association between crows and death is perhaps most well known. After all, a group of crows is called a murder, and they're often used as a trope in horror movies to indicate that bad things are about to happen, especially to characters who've just seen them.

Crows are largely associated with death because they are both scavengers and predators. As opportunistic eaters, they feast from time to time alongside other carrion eaters like vultures and eagles, going where death has occurred to seek out food.

Advertisement

Because of this, crows are often portrayed as omens and harbingers of doom, but in actuality, they are highly intelligent and social creatures who just happen to be willing to eat pretty much anything, as carnivores and omnivores must be if they want to survive in the wild.

Crows are unique in that they attend to their dead, holding "funerals" of a sort. More specifically, crows are known to gather around their dead, a practice known as mobbing, and to avoid nearby food in order to "assess danger and trigger anti-predator behaviors."

So no, crows are not evil, even if many people mistakenly believe they're bad omens because of how they're portrayed in media. The symbolic and spiritual association between crows and death is more often meant to represent opportunity and transformation.

If you see a crow, pay attention. These amazing creatures have a storied history in many cultures. If a crow is your totem animal, it's a nod toward the wisdom, intelligence, and strength these creatures display.

Advertisement

Native American Crow Symbolism

To many Native Americans, crows were often viewed as a kind of "power animal" and considered good luck. Some of their crow clans included the Hopi, Chippewa, Pueblo, and Menominee tribes.

Crows, because they're occasionally carrion eaters, are considered "cleansers" in these cultures, and therefore hold a significant space of respect and good fortune. They were also perceived as "tricksters" because of their naturally high intelligence, but this also meant that crows were a smart choice for spirit guides, power animals, and totem animals.

Japanese Crow Symbolism

The crow meaning in Japan has a long mythological tradition. They are part of some of the oldest myths of spiritual beings called "tengu," meaning "heavenly dog." They've played the part of everything from tricksters to punishers of those who go against heaven's will, and even spirit guides for emperors.

Crow Symbolism In The Bible

Chokniti-Studio | Shuttertsock

Advertisement

While many people think of the dove as the first and foremost bird sent out from Noah's ark, it was actually a raven that he brought first. In many instances in the Bible, ravens and crows were tasked as heavenly messengers, charged by deities to bring food, water, and other sustenance to those under divine protection.

One of the earliest mentions of ravens and crows is after Cain killed his brother Abel. Adam and Eve didn't know what to do with their son's body, since they had never experienced death before. They observed a raven digging a hole and burying its dead fellow, and this is where they first learned how to bury the dead.

What do the colors of crows mean spiritually?

Gennady Zakharin | Unsplash

Advertisement

Black Crow Meaning

Black crows symbolize transformation. Just as the night represents the transformation from day to night, so does the black crow.

To get to where you want to go, you must go through the darkness to reach the light. Transformation does not happen in your comfort zone, and the black crow intends to make you uncomfortable so you can achieve that transformation.

White Crow Meaning

White crows signify justice. If you have done good or bad, the white crow comes to tell you that your future will reflect that. Similar to karma, the white crow comes to tell you that what goes around comes around. Crow spirit animals want you to act so you can have a bright future.

Advertisement

Gray Crow Meaning

Gray crows symbolize your shortcomings. Gray crows serve the purpose of reminding you of how far you have come and how far you still have to go.

Red Crow Meaning

Red crows warn of a quest for freedom that will be less than peaceful. The red crow means violence is near, and you will likely have to fight for your rights or the cause you are advocating for. Just because the crow is red does not necessarily mean the fight for freedom will end in bloodshed.

It’s shocking to believe that all crows aren’t black. The majority of crows are, indeed, black, and the remaining population of crows is white, gray, or red. Crows that aren’t black are extremely rare, so many people don’t get the opportunity to see them in person or be aware of their existence.

Advertisement

Crow Meaning In Dreams

Crows showing up in a dream can mean a variety of things and could be spirit guides there to help guide you.

It could be a sign that a new beginning is nearing, wisdom is needed, or that a life-or-death situation is coming soon. There are even spiritual meanings about feathers in your dreams, so the context of what the crow is doing is the best way to identify the meaning behind your dream.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.