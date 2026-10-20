Highly Superstitious People Spend More Time Than Everyone Else Doing 8 Oddly Specific Things

From a psychological perspective, superstitious people are usually trying to feel like they have more control. That doesn’t make the specific rituals and things they do any less important to them, though.

People who take superstitions seriously believe they can change their luck for better or worse with their daily habits. They spend a lot of time on these things, but it’s not wasted since they believe it will help them.

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Highly superstitious people do these very specific things more often than everyone else:

1. They look for deeper meaning in their dreams

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Superstitious people aren’t the ones who jump out of bed as soon as they wake up. Instead, they do everything they can to remember their dreams so they can analyze them.

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They look for symbols and think about what those things mean to them so they can interpret something bigger from even the simplest of dreams. There’s a good chance that they have some kind of dream journal to keep track of it all, too.

Other people might write off their dreams as unimportant, especially when they seem downright strange. Superstitious people are different because they think there’s something to be learned there.

2. They put off making decisions until the timing is better

When someone’s superstitious, they probably think certain dates and times are luckier than others. Or, they might just think they need to wait for the timing to feel right for them to make a big decision.

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Technically, there’s no such thing as the right time to make a decision, and waiting for it can just put it off longer than necessary. But there’s nothing wrong with someone waiting until they’re totally comfortable with a change as long as they aren’t using it as a way to avoid the inevitable.

3. They avoid anything related to the number 13

There are a lot of different reasons the number 13 has developed such a bad reputation, from mythological traditions to religious beliefs. Some people think it’s just another number with no real power, but others aren’t convinced.

These superstitious folks don’t plan anything important on the 13th day of the month or sit in row 13 when seats are numbered. Even if nothing bad has happened to them that had something to do with the number 13, they still aren’t willing to take the risk.

4. They walk farther to stay away from ladders and black cats

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Superstitions about walking under ladders or a black cat crossing your path have been passed down through so many generations that it’s hard to pinpoint where they started. Still, there are a lot of people out there who will go out of their way to avoid those things when they’re walking.

Even when superstitions aren’t logical, they can make people feel less anxious. That probably explains why so many are willing to make themselves late just so they can be better safe than sorry. And in such a stressful world, you can’t blame people for doing whatever they can to feel more at ease.

5. They stick to the same routine before big events

It might seem pointless to some people to do the same thing before every important event, especially when it’s not doing anything to prepare you for what’s coming, but superstitious people swear by keeping their routine the same when they want to be successful.

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Even Olympic athletes have opened up about the pre-game rituals they participate in to bring themselves good luck before a competition, so who’s to say there’s no truth to it?

It’s also possible that following a familiar routine feels comforting before doing something big, which could be just as beneficial as an influx of good luck.

6. They watch the clock to make a wish at 11:11

11:11 has become such an important time because of numerology. It’s an angel number that means a new beginning is on its way, which makes it the perfect time to wish for something life-changing.

Making a wish at 11:11 has become something fun that a lot of people do, but not everyone takes it seriously. Superstitious people think the number has real power they can tap into. They use it as a way to get their lives back on track.

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7. They collect good luck charms

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There are a lot of different things that can be considered good luck charms. Many of them are specific to different cultures, but it could also be anything that someone thinks is meaningful.

Superstitious people rely on good luck charms for comfort. They give them an added peace of mind that everything is going to go their way.

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Collecting good luck charms and making sure they have them at important moments is something that many people would find unnecessary, but it provides the boost of confidence that others need.

8. They keep some things secret so they don’t jinx them

Some people think saying good news out loud can jinx it so that it doesn’t happen. It’s something they do to feel more comfortable, like they can trust the good news will come true if they protect it.

For people who aren’t superstitious, that must seem really frustrating. They just want to celebrate their friends’ good news with them instead of waiting to see if it really happens first. But it gives them a level of security that they can’t find any other way.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.