Palm reading can reveal lots of fascinating information about who we are, and if the lines on the palm of your hand form the letter 'M,' you're a very special person.

All of the lines on our hands say something about usEverything about us. The major lines — the heart line, the head line, the life line, and the Fate line — don't predict your future. They focus more on the quality of your life. For example, the life line doesn't say how long you'll live but the kind of life you'll lead; the head line doesn't indicate how smart you are, but how you think.

Some people are blessed to have lines that form an "M" on one or both of their hands. And if you do, you'll be happy to know why.

What it means if the lines on your hand form the letter 'M'

If the lines on your palm intersect in such a way that they form an M, this indicates that you are gifted. This marking (also known as the "Simian line") is believed to be an indicator of not only good luck but success in almost everything the person endeavors to do.

Tatiane Silva / Shutterstock

In palmistry, the letter M on the palm indicates a person with exceptional intuition, insight, and potential for leadership. It is seen as a sign of a strong personality and the ability to overcome obstacles with determination. Those with the M possess entrepreneurial skills and the ability to make a lot of money at almost everything they do. Oh, and that intuition makes them human lie detectors, so whatever you do, don't try to con them.

But there's a catch: if you're right-handed, the M mark should appear on your left hand, and vice versa.

Having an M in the palm of your hand is actually considered relatively rare.

It occurs in only a small percentage of the population. The Simian line is characterized by a single crease that runs across the palm, replacing the usual two separate lines for the head and heart. This distinctive marking is believed to be present in approximately 1-2% of individuals worldwide.

If you have an M on your left palm, it means you are blessed with good fortune, leadership abilities, and a strong intuition.

Those who possess the letter M on their left hand have a natural gift for making sound judgments, easily navigating challenges, and taking charge in various aspects of life. They are individuals who have a strong sense of responsibility and a drive for success, and it is thought to bestow a sense of luck and prosperity upon them.

Having the letter M on the left hand is also said to signify an individual's ability to excel in persuasion. People with this marking have a charismatic aura, making them naturally persuasive and influential in their interactions with others.

This symbol is associated with eloquence, intellect, and a knack for capturing people's attention, especially with their words. It suggests that individuals with the "M" sign may excel in professions that require effective communication skills, such as sales, public speaking, or teaching.

If you have the letter M on your right palm, it indicates traits like practicality, resourcefulness, and a strong work ethic.

Those with this marking have a grounded and practical approach to life, often displaying excellent problem-solving skills and an ability to adapt to any situation. The letter M on the right hand suggests an individual is diligent and hardworking. They are willing to put in the necessary effort to achieve their goals. This marking is often associated with people who excel in professions that require precision, attention to detail, and a practical mindset.

Having an M on the right hand is seen as a symbol of financial success; individuals with this marking possess a natural talent for managing finances, making wise investments, and accumulating wealth. They are often seen as financially savvy.

Having the letter M on both palms is considered a powerful sign.

When the letter M appears on both the left and right hands, it symbolizes exceptional leadership qualities, a strong intuition, and an innate sense of balance in life.

Individuals with the marking on both hands possess a natural ability to lead and inspire, often displaying confidence, charisma, and a commanding presence. They are seen as natural-born leaders who can guide and motivate others. The presence of the letter M on both hands also indicates a remarkable balance between the individual's practicality and intuition. These individuals possess a harmonious blend of logic and gut feeling, allowing them to make sound decisions based on both rational thinking and their own instincts.

Having an M on both palms means they are versatile, adaptable, and capable of navigating challenges with a balanced approach. Those who have this marking on both hands will live a well-rounded and successful life.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango who's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.