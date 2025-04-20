What A Woman's Dog Says About What It’s Like Being In A Relationship With Her

People often say that dogs look like their owners, but do they also act like them? One content creator thinks so. Davi, @ddp8792 on TikTok, claimed that the breed of dog a woman owns reveals a lot about how she acts in a relationship.

A woman's dog can reveal a lot about what it's like being in a relationship with her.

"If a girl has a dog, it's not just a pet; it's a warning sign," Davi insisted in the first of many videos on the topic. "Let me break it down for you." He did just that, delving into different breeds and explaining the traits and behaviors they predict in their owners.

If a woman has a pug or poodle, she is likely high-maintenance.

"If she's got a pug, just get out of there," Davi advised. "She's probably got a million mood swings." He added that her biggest personality trait is thinking she's cute, and anyone who dates her will just have to deal with it. You'll probably be responsible for doing all of the laundry, too.

A woman who owns a poodle is also high-maintenance, particularly when it comes to self-care. "If she's got a poodle, she's definitely got a skincare routine that costs more than your rent," Davi said.

If she owns a golden retriever or a rescue dog, she is probably sweet.

Golden retriever owners, Davi said, might actually be too sweet. Being in a relationship with them "feels like you're in a rom-com until she texts you, 'Just wanted to check in for the third time this morning,'" he joked.

According to Davi, the best woman to be in a relationship with owns a rescue dog. "If she's got a rescue dog and you're not doing everything possible to marry this girl, what are you doing with your life?" he asked. "She's got a heart of gold. Please treat her right, or make room for a guy who will."

If a woman owns a German Shepherd, Doberman, or Rottweiler, she is strong and independent.

"You're not just dating her, you're interviewing daily," Davi said of German Shepherd owners. "She's strong, independent, and definitely got her life together better than you do. She's a CEO in sneakers."

Similar to women who own German Shepherds, a woman who owns a Doberman is also a boss in her own right. She is likely ambitious, independent, and determined. "She knows what she wants [and is] always 10 steps ahead. If you like taking orders, this is the girl for you," Davi said.

Women who own Rottweilers are strong, confident, and take no nonsense. "[If] you can't handle a power couple, you're not ready for this," Davi warned.

If she has an Australian Shepherd, husky, or boxer, she is fun and energetic.

Australian Shepherd owners are energetic, just like their pups. Yet they are also organized planners who prefer to schedule dates months in advance, so "if you can't handle a schedule, she's not the one for you," Davi advised.

If you're looking for a high-energy relationship, you can also date a woman who owns a husky. "Get ready for chaos," Davi said. "She's dragging you into a snowstorm of wild energy. You'll be freezing, tired, and wondering how you got there."

Boxer owners are especially fun, loud, and spontaneous. Dating a woman with a boxer means you will never be bored; however, life likely won't be peaceful either.

If she has a Great Pyrenees or a mutt, she is likely a chill person.

A woman who owns a Great Pyrenees is chill and low-key. Her idea of a perfect date is probably a Netflix Marathon. "She's basically a teddy bear who doesn't want to be bothered," Davi said.

A woman who owns a mutt is also chill and easy going, though she "probably has a few quirks herself," Davi added. "You'll be living a laid-back life, but it'll never be boring, that's for sure."

Of course, there are no scientific findings to support these insights, as Davi's videos were just meant for humor and entertainment. Still, you can't deny how fun it is to make these little connections. Plus, it gives us all the more reason to ask about someone's dog on the first date!

