Parents Who Raise High-Achieving Kids Do These 8 Things On The First Day Of School, According To Longtime Teacher

It doesn't matter how little or large your children are, the first day of school will always be something special. Besides taking time for photographs, making special breakfasts, and hugging your growing baby so tight they probably get annoyed, there are a lot more things parents who raise high-achieving kids do to get their kids ready.

As a teacher, there are certain things I secretly hope parents will do on the first day of school, but really, those aren't nearly as important as the following eight things when it comes to setting your kid up for success from the start.

Parents who raise high-achieving kids do these things on the first day of school:

1. Be on time

I'm going to start with easily one of the most important tasks: be on time. The first day can be confusing, overwhelming, and crowded, so be sure to build in extra time for finding classrooms and giving a big hug goodbye to your kids (if they'll let you).

2. Take a few minutes with everyone before leaving

While some kids might seem eager for their freedom on the first day of school and not glance back at you after spotting their friends, make sure to still check in with them one more time before you go. A simple hug can go a long way in making them feel loved and ready for a new adventure.

Research by The Child Mind Institute found that taking a few minutes with your child on the first day of school to engage in positive interactions, address anxieties, and provide reassurance can significantly ease separation anxiety, build a sense of security, and promote a smoother transition into the school year. This is especially helpful for young children who might experience heightened stress during new situations like starting a new grade or school.

3. Make sure everyone eats a good breakfast

Doctors aren't kidding when they say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Ensuring that your kids' bellies are full with a nutritious breakfast will help battle hunger and increase focus during the school day.

4. Double-check backpacks

The last thing anyone wants is to get to school and realize that a special lunch or Summer assignment was left on the counter. Take a few minutes in the morning to recheck their backpacks, just in case.

Parents should double-check their kids' backpacks before the first day of school primarily because it can have a positive impact on reducing a child's anxiety, building a sense of preparedness and control, fostering a parent-child connection, and promoting a smooth transition back to school routine.

According to a 2012 study, these can significantly influence a child's overall emotional well-being on the first day back at school. Parents should openly discuss with their children why they are checking their backpacks, ensuring it's not perceived as a lack of trust but rather a supportive measure to help them succeed.

5. Turn in all forms

If everyone turned in the requested forms on time, the whole school community could run more efficiently. Healthcare slips, physicals, updated IEPs, and emergency contact sheets need to be given to school support staff as soon as possible.

6. Don't overwhelm the teacher

The beginning of school is not the time to bombard the teacher with a multitude of concerns and questions. Feel free to introduce yourself, but if you have any bigger talking points, send them in an email later.

Parents should avoid overwhelming a teacher on the first day of school. This is crucial for establishing classroom routines, getting to know students, and setting expectations. A barrage of questions or concerns from parents can distract the teacher from this initial setup, potentially causing stress and hindering their ability to manage the classroom effectively and build rapport with students.

7. Leave

I know saying "goodbye" is hard, even if it's only for a few hours, but after you've given your child the biggest hug of their lives and told them you love them, please leave. Hanging out in a corner to observe makes it harder on them, and makes it nearly impossible for teachers to properly do their jobs.

8. Take some time to yourself

Chances are it's been a long Summer, and sending your kids off to school can be emotional. After dropping them off, give yourself a small break, even if it's just an extra cup of coffee or a morning yoga class. Breathe in the sweet feeling of starting a new year, and trust that our teachers are nurturing, protecting, and teaching your kids.

Parents should take time for themselves on the first day of school because it helps them manage their stress levels. This directly impacts their ability to support their child through a significant transition, allowing them to be more emotionally present and positive. Research from The American Psychological Association (APA) recommended that even small periods of self-care, whether a short walk, reading a book, or simply taking a few minutes to relax, can be adequate.

