Even when you're interacting with close friends or family, they may try to push your buttons to provoke some sort of negative response from you. The twisted reasons they may do this could stem from their own insecurities, lack of emotional intelligence, resentment or wanting to manipulate you.

It's essential to pay close attention to the phrases people use when they're trying to provoke a negative reaction out of you, because if they are successful, they have done their job of making you feel inferior. But you should never give them the satisfaction of knowing they hurt your feelings.

Here are 11 phrases people use when they're trying to provoke a negative reaction out of you

1. 'You're too sensitive'

Telling someone they're too sensitive is one of the phrases people use when they're trying to provoke a negative reaction out of you. It implies that your feelings aren't valid, as you've expressed some kind of emotional response to a question or comment.

Emotions are personal and subjective. What you may find hurtful and upsetting may not affect the other person the same way, but this doesn't mean your personal feelings should be dismissed.

According to therapist Charles Gaby, "People have different scripts around all their emotions, depending on how you were socialized to express your feelings."

Because people can be overly sensitive to certain feelings or fears, "When we experience something that triggers that old fear, we have a tendency to flood emotionally, and what might have been a momentary emotional response can turn into a much longer emotional response. When someone tells me I'm being too sensitive, it's giving me feedback that my reaction is bigger than the moment deserves."

People tend to be defensive about their emotions. When they are told that their emotions are too much, they may react negatively. But if someone says this phrase to you, they're intending to make you upset. Don't give them the satisfaction.

2. 'I was just kidding, relax'

This phrase can be perceived as a form of gaslighting since it is often used to manipulate the situation and invalidate someone's emotional response. Even if you may have taken offense to what the person said to you, they may attempt to make you second-guess yourself by implying that your reaction was out of proportion.

Saying this also provides a way for them to avoid accountability for your negative reaction since the person may frame their hurtful comments as a playful joke, even if you may not see it that way. The point is that they likely weren't just joking around; rather, they wanted you to react in an angry way.

3. 'Why are you so dramatic?'

Being labeled as dramatic may cause you to react negatively since it creates a sense of shame or stigma, causing you to question your emotions and find it difficult to seek support. Your personal reaction to particular scenarios are not necessarily right or wrong. However, if someone asks why you are so dramatic, it can feel like you are in the wrong.

You may just feel more deeply than others, and your heightened emotions can be misinterpreted as drama. Asking someone why they are "so dramatic" can be especially derogatory for neurodivergent individuals, since they may exhibit behaviors that neurotypical people may perceive as dramatic.

"To the non-autistic person, crying, screaming, blocking ears, wincing in pain at certain sounds, or flinching at touch can seem like an overreaction to the neurotypical person observing these behaviors," Jaime A. Heidel, an autistic communication translator, wrote.

"The most important thing to keep in mind is that we are all different, regardless of neurotype. When somebody says that something bothers them or reacts to something in a way you don't understand, believe them and respect it."

4. 'That's why no one likes you'

This phrase can feel like a crushing blow if you are someone who struggles with their self-esteem. It suggests that your entire identity, personality, or behavior is so negative that it causes others to dislike you, and cuts right into the core of your self-worth.

While it is a nice feeling to be liked by those around you, it shouldn't define who you are. According to New York Times Bestselling author Caroline Leavitt, "It's not a crime to dislike some people and love others... it's not a crime for others to dislike me. The only real crime would be against me, spending precious time brooding about the whole issue of likeability. Instead, I try to like me, all the messy parts, the human ones."

Someone may say this to you during a heated moment of anger or frustration to provoke a negative reaction. It certainly can put you in defensive mode, creating more hostility and tension. Such a phrase can inflict lasting emotional damage and make you question your self-worth.

5. 'I don't think you can handle this'

"I don't think you can handle this" is one of the rude phrases people use when they're trying to provoke a negative reaction out of you. This phrase undermines your inner strength and abilities. Only you know your limits, and when others try to dictate them for you, it can trigger a negative reaction.

The person who tells you this may not understand the complexities of your life, background and struggles. When someone assumes what you can and cannot handle, you may get defensive. But when you become defensive as a result of someone rudely saying this to you, counseling psychologist Shreyasi Debnath recommends responding instead of reacting and being compassionate with yourself.

6. 'You always do this'

When someone tells you that "you always do this," they are generalizing your behavior in a negative light and attacking your individuality. They are suggesting that you consistently behave a certain way in every situation, even if this is not the case.

A single action does not define you, and you may feel misjudged and hurt when someone labels you as "always" behaving a particular way. But the purpose of someone using this phrase isn't to encourage personal growth; rather, it is to evoke a negative reaction from you, all in an effort to hurt you and break down your confidence. Don't let them.

7. 'You're just jealous'

Even if you are not jealous, some people may use this phrase to deflect their own behavior. By accusing you of being jealous, they are attempting to shift focus away from their feelings, making it seem as if you are the one who has the problem.

In some cases, it can be used as a form of gaslighting where the person may try to manipulate you into believing that your perfectly valid emotions are due to jealousy rather than legitimate concern for them. Whatever the reason may be, it can make you feel angry that someone would accuse you of something you don't feel.

In some cases, the person accusing you of being jealous may actually be guilty of it themselves. If that is the case, remind yourself that they are seeking a reaction. Instead of exploding on them, calmly respond or walk away, knowing you did nothing wrong.

8. 'You wouldn't understand'

This phrase can make you feel that you are somehow intellectually or emotionally inferior to the other person. Even if you may not entirely understand a certain situation, you may feel self-conscious when someone points it out. It can create an emotional divide, making you feel excluded and alienated.

When there is an implication that you are unable to emphasize and understand others, it can trigger some negative emotions. But that is exactly what the other person wants from you: a negative reaction.

Not only is this phrase something that people use when they want to provoke you, but it is also something a person who lacks emotional intelligence may say. Rather than this person trying to connect with you, it prevents them from getting to know you on a deeper level. And why would you want to even be around a person who says something so rude anyway?

9. 'I'm not going to argue with you'

Another of the phrases people use when they're trying to provoke a negative reaction out of you is "I'm not going to argue with you." This phrase implies that someone believes that reasoning with you and attempting to see your side is not worth the effort, even if you have never shown that to be true in the past. It entirely prevents an important conversation and a resolution from taking place.

According to psychology writer Kemisola Richard, "This phrase, more often than not, dismisses the importance of hearing the other person's perspective, steering the relationship away from meaningful discussions... [this phrase] goes beyond avoiding conflict; it jeopardises the essence of a relationship. It's a red flag, suggesting that the connection may be dwindling and urging us to reflect on the true nature of the relationship."

It may trigger a negative response from you if you feel like your perspective is being minimized. By refusing to engage with you, someone may invalidate your feelings, thoughts, or concerns.

10. 'You wouldn't be where you are without me'

This phrase can feel like an invalidation of everything you have accomplished on your own and what you did to make it happen. When someone says "You wouldn't be where you are without me," it implies that they hold some form of control or power over your successes, and want to seize credit for them.

You may feel threatened by this, especially if it diminishes all of the hard work you put in to make your dream a reality. It also reduces your journey and growth to a singular relationship or event, even if you made it happen entirely on your own resilience.

11. 'You should be grateful'

This phrase can feel extremely dismissive, especially if you are struggling. It implies that no matter how a person feels about a particular situation, their feelings must be secondary to gratitude. This can make them feel dismissed and invalidated.

However, your feelings regarding a situation or experience are entirely your own, and no one can tell you otherwise even if they may not consist of gratitude.

"When something is not okay, you need the room to not be okay. When you tell someone something is hurting or bothering you, and they tell you to be grateful for something else, it dismisses your painful emotions," one psychologist revealed to author Arin N. Reeves. "When we dismiss painful emotions, we can't process them and get through them to the other side."

Gratitude is a personal and natural feeling that shouldn't be forced, and people should be allowed to express their feelings honestly without being told what they "should" feel.

