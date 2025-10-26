People Who Refuse To Sleep With Clothes On Are Winning At Life In These 4 Ways, According To Research

What do you get when you have a good night's sleep? You have better health, a better outlook on life, less chronic pain from injuries, a clearer memory, and a greater chance at overall success. You'd think it would be a simple habit everyone would be keen to adopt, especially since you'd be hard-pressed to find an adult who doesn't want to sleep more. Sadly, it's not as easy as just going to bed. Life seems to get in the way. But if you can't get more sleep, there's no reason why you can't improve the sleep you already get.

Research has shown that a fantastic way to get the full benefits of your zzz's is to go to bed naked. But is sleeping naked good for you? According to a nationwide survey, only 8% of people sleep naked, but that number should definitely be higher. Sleeping in the buff has significant benefits to your health... and your wealth.

People who refuse to sleep with clothes on are winning at life in these 4 ways:

1. They sleep better overall

Ever pull an all-nighter or just get a terrible night's sleep and feel like you are in a fog the entire next day? That's because your brain needs sleep to, well, do all that important brain stuff! When you sleep better, your brain works better. A University of Rochester study found that sleep allows your brain to remove toxic proteins from neurons. These toxic neurons negatively affect your ability to think and process information.

And further studies found that in order to get the best sleep, you have to lower your skin temperature. You know what helps you sleep cooler? Not wearing PJs, that's what. Sure, those flannel jammies feel nice when you're lounging around, but they'll undoubtedly keep you too warm when you're in dreamland.

2. They are less stressed

In order to avoid high levels of stress, you need proper rest, especially after a long day. And how do you get proper rest? That's right... sleeping in the nude.

Sleeping in the nude also, earmuffs for those of a more delicate disposition, promotes skin-to-skin contact if you share your bed with a partner. According to a survey by Cotton USA, couples who sleep in the buff have healthier intimacy, and skin-to-skin contact releases oxytocin, the love hormone. Oxytocin also has this great ability to lower cortisol, the stress hormone.

3. They have an easier time maintaining and losing weight

According to a study by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, keeping your body temperature cool "speeds the body’s metabolism because your body creates more brown fat to keep you warm," which produces 300 times more heat than any of your other organs. This boosts your metabolism. Also, no clothes means less restriction, which improves your blood circulation.

4. They are more confident

Everybody wants to feel confident in their own skin, right? What better way to start than sleeping naked? You know that saying, "Fake it till you make it?" Well, that includes confidence. So maybe you aren't ready to strut your stuff in a string bikini, but sleeping naked works just as well.

Sleeping naked makes you more comfortable with your own body. You know what happens then? You get a confidence boost. When your confidence goes up, so does your salary, apparently. A University of Melbourne study found that confident people earn higher wages and get promoted more often than their less confident peers. That means by simply sleeping in the buff, you could put money in your pocket and advance your career. Seems like a no-brainer, so go ahead and give it a try tonight.

