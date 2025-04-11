This Is The Most Expensive Health Condition You Could Have In The U.S., According To New Study

To say that healthcare costs in the U.S. are out of control is nothing groundbreaking. Even those who are in perfect health are aware of the exorbitant cost of going to the doctor, staying in the hospital, or getting a prescription filled.

However, it’s also safe to say that those who deal with chronic health conditions are disproportionately affected by healthcare costs, and a recent study revealed that one condition is more expensive than all others.

Advertisement

A study from the University of Washington revealed that type 2 diabetes is the most expensive health condition to have in the U.S.

The February 2025 study, conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE), looked at medical spending. As the “most comprehensive” study of its kind, it examined expenditures in 3,110 counties across the U.S. and 148 health conditions.

According to researchers, type 2 diabetes was the health condition that Americans spent the most money on. In 2019, a total of $143.9 billion was spent on the condition in the U.S., a 1.9% increase since 2010.

Advertisement

Ahmet Misirligul | Shutterstock

The study further found that 57.5% of the money spent on type 2 diabetes was for patients 65 and older. This likely explains why the largest payer for the condition was Medicare, at 39.6%.

According to the researchers, other musculoskeletal disorders are the next most expensive condition, at $108.6 billion, considerably less than type 2 diabetes's $143.9 billion price tag.

Advertisement

Why is type 2 diabetes so expensive?

Researchers from The University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation discussed the rising costs of treating diabetes in a study published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice. They said the driving factor behind costs rising for treating all forms of diabetes is the increase in out-of-pocket costs for medication. This poses an incredibly dangerous problem.

Evan Reynolds, PhD, lead author and lead statistician for the NeuroNetwork for Emerging Therapies at Michigan Medicine, said, “Studies show that the more a patient pays out-of-pocket, the less likely they are to stick with their medication long term, which poses a serious risk to their health.”

Everything from medication like insulin to supplies like syringes has increased in price, according to the researchers. This is a serious issue, as people who can’t afford the medical treatment they need won’t receive it, putting lives in danger.

Advertisement

Why does healthcare cost so much in the U.S. in general?

University of Washington researchers stated that Americans spent a total of $3.8 trillion on healthcare in 2019. That amount is expected to increase to $7 trillion by 2031. There is no easy answer for why this number is so high, but there are several factors to consider.

Investopedia said some of the reasons healthcare is so expensive in the U.S. include the complexity of the system, increasing prescription costs, and for-profit organizations.

Advertisement

While the system has been able to remain (questionably) sustainable for years now, if prices continue to go up, the average person simply won’t be able to afford the care they need. Will the system change, or will people be forced to choose between their health and other basic necessities?

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.