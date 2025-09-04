Growing older doesn't have to mean accepting cognitive decline as inevitable. While aging is a natural part of life, research shows that how we age is largely influenced by the choices we make throughout our lives.

The people who maintain impressive mental clarity well into their 80s and beyond aren't just lucky. They've typically embraced certain lifestyle habits that protect cognitive function and keep their mind engaged and vibrant. It's never too late to start building habits that support brain health.

If you want to maintain a sense of clarity in your 70s and 80s, say hello to these 6 habits:

1. Get rid of things that no longer serve you

Here is what I love about getting rid of things: They no longer belong to me. That tennis racket that I used once nine years ago, that has been taking up literal and emotional real estate in my space? Yeah, that's gone.

Same with those jeans that looked amazing, but felt like a punishment when I sat down, or the drawer of expired cold medicine and supplements that I have kept "just in case" for the last five years. Sell, trade, donate, or trash. Those are your options. Use them wisely.

Decluttering helps reduce stress and anxiety, improves focus, and can be a powerful catalyst for personal growth by letting go of emotional baggage. The chaos of a cluttered environment is often a mirror of our internal state, with decluttering helping to clear both physical and mental space.

2. Clean

Those baseboards that have mud on them, or the closet that is so packed you don't even know what's in there (but is almost certainly harboring a cozy nest of teeny tiny baby spiders), or that sink cabinet that gets filthy even though you barely open it?

Yeah, those are the spaces to clean out. While you're at it, move your furniture and vacuum under it. Just for good chi and jollies.

Experts have argued that unlike rigid, one-size-fits-all systems, a customized routine aligns with your lifestyle, personality, and specific needs, making a tidy home feel less like a chore and more like a tool for self-care. An organized, personalized cleaning routine reduces distractions, which improves mental clarity and cognitive performance.

3. Exfoliate

Your face is ready for some invigoration. Try a homemade salt or sugar scrub, dry brushing (my fave), or a new loofah in your morning routine to shed the winter cells, and encourage healthy lymphatic drainage and increased blood circulation.

For many people, a skincare routine serves as a powerful self-care ritual, providing a moment of calm and mindfulness amidst a busy life. Many people feel emotionally lighter after exfoliating, as if they are shedding not just dead skin cells but also old energy and stress.

4. Journal

A new season calls for a new journal to hold all of those thoughts you've been ruminating over during the long days of winter. Bring them to life and clarity by writing them down, even if they are incomplete. The seeds are there; they just need some nurturing.

Studies on expressive writing support the benefits of writing about emotions and traumatic experiences to process them, organize thoughts, and gain insight. Even short sessions daily or a few times a week can yield significant positive outcomes for well-being.

5. Cultivate

Speaking of seeds, plant something, even if it's a potted plant from Home Depot or the local plant nursery. Water it, give it a little food, speak kind and connected words to it.

If you've been hesitant to leap into vegetable gardening, buy a tomato plant and plant it in a pot. Give it plenty of light and water, and enjoy the fruits of your labor. And maybe next year, you'll feel brave enough to fill a small plot with food you'll enjoy.

Cultivating something of your own choosing satisfies your need to feel a sense of control and ownership over your actions, rather than feeling pressured or controlled. Unlike passive pleasures, a flow state is an active and deeply enjoyable experience that makes time seem to melt away.

6. Let it go

Yeah, go ahead and sing the song from Frozen to yourself. I can't help it, and neither can anyone who has heard it. And then really, let it go. Whatever emotionally sticky things you've been processing, looping, feeling — begin the sweet release.

Take a long walk, pick up stones, name your feelings, and throw them. Take a swim and let the water take your feelings and transform them. Light a fire in your backyard fire pit, write it all down, and send the feelings off in a flame to the stars.

Research shows that people whose brains hold onto negative stimuli longer report more negative emotions and decreased mental well-being over time. When you are constantly beaten down by past injustices or self-blame, you can develop a negative self-image. Learning to let go, particularly self-forgiveness, is critical for rebuilding self-esteem.

And if you're not ready to release it just yet, that's okay. You can begin the process of learning to love the practice of letting go. Revel in this new season, friends.

Carrie Saum brings a passion for wellness and over a decade of experience in health care to her clients. A certified Ayurvedic Wellness Counselor (AWC) from the Kerala Ayurveda Academy, she empowers individuals and families to achieve health and balance through time-honored practices and health knowledge.

