Whether it's work, relationship troubles, or your never-ending to-do list, stress can be a killer. Overthinking, dwelling on worries, or becoming preoccupied can lead to unnecessary tension that interferes with sleep, negatively affects your well-being, and steals your joy.

These are unhelpful patterns, and if your mind gets used to them, it can be difficult to unwind and reset your brain. But it doesn't have to be this way. It is possible to change the channel on your racing thoughts and unproductive thinking and instead set the stage for calm and rest.

If you want to stop overthinking and having a zillion thoughts at night, start with these 18 gentle habits:

1. Move your body

The best way to get rid of excess physical or mental energy is to express it. Walk, run, skip, dance; whatever suits you. Better yet, do it outside and feel the warmth of the sun on your face.

2. Breathe in essential oils

Put a little lavender on a tissue to induce calm, and if you want to spark joy, indulge in some bergamot, along with grapefruit to uplift and inspire.

3. Take a few deep breaths

You can do this at a stoplight, at your desk, or as you lie down to sleep. Breathe in through your nose to the count of four, hold for four, and then breathe out through your nose for four.

4. Sip some herbal tea

If you're not a tea drinker, a mindful coffee can have the same effect with the added benefit of a jolt of caffeine for focus (though not advisable in the evening if you're attempting to get some sleep).

5. Read a book

A few chapters of a who-done-it mystery or enthralling romance novel might be just the thing to transport you into another space and time.

6. Watch a comedy

The all-news channel might keep you up to date on the latest crisis, but your favorite just-for-laugh segment or romantic comedy will do more for your mood in just minutes. It is no joke that research showed, "a clear positive relation between all components of humor and psychological well-being."

7. Do a word puzzle

Give your mind something else to focus on and build neuropathways at the same time. Your future self will thank you.

8. Sing your heart out

This activates your vagus nerve and releases acetylcholine, telling your body to "chill out," so you can feel safe and regulated.

9. Write out your worries and let them remain on the page

Journaling is a way to process your emotions, and creating a daily habit can help keep your thoughts in check, so they don’t build up. Alternatively, you can keep a worry box or ceremoniously burn your worry pages to symbolically eliminate them.

10. Tap your way to calm using the Emotional Freedom Technique

Release disrupted energy and restore balance to your body and mind. Neurological evidence showed EFT reduces cortisol levels in psychologically distressed people.

11. Relax your shoulders with a massage or heating pad

Or double your pleasure by getting your partner to give you a back rub. A 2024 study, as well as numerous others, has documented the psychological benefits of massage.

12. Take a hot shower or soak in a skin-smoothing, aroma-filled bubble bath

Whichever you choose, hydrotherapy can loosen tight muscles, improve circulation, and improve the quality of your sleep.

13. Indulge in a perfect square of dark chocolate

Day or night, you can’t beat its sinful goodness. Let its mood-boosting minerals do their work. For maximum happiness, reach for organic, fair-trade chocolate.

14. Meditate for ten minutes

Let your thoughts come and go without judgment as you ground yourself in your breath and the present moment. Do this daily to prevent stress and build your resilience.

15. Visualize your happy place

Have a go-to place in mind whenever the need arises. My go-to scene is complete with warm sunshine and a protective bubble, while I am gently swinging in a hammock in a lavender field surrounded by the laughter of loved ones.

16. Create a serene environment

Working in or coming home to an organized, beautiful place can set the tone for the rest of your day, according to research in the Journal of Environmental Psychology. Clutter and reminders of more stuff to do can unleash the psychic vampires that will chip away at your happiness bit by bit. Pretty up your space, put out a bouquet or a few cheerful pillows, and notice how it can lift your spirits in minutes.

When it's time for bedtime, ensure you're set up in a distraction-free zone. That means no electronics, lights, or piles of work to cut into your REM sleep. Dim lights, soft and sensual fabrics, peaceful music, and even a weighted blanket are calm-inducing options instead.

17. Address your worries head-on

When possible, do something to alleviate the stress by resolving the underlying issue. This might mean having a difficult conversation with someone in your life or working extra hours to get a task done. The only way out is through.

Other times, simply admitting your feelings can make all the difference. Name it to tame it, like saying aloud, "I am really frustrated that" and then watch the emotion melt away.

18. Shift your mindset

When overwhelm hits and your amygdala gets hijacked, the following tends to happen:

You lack focus, with thoughts all over the place.

You blow a problem out of proportion.

You doubt your abilities and your worth.

You catastrophize and imagine the worst possible scenarios.

Regaining control happens when you can slow down your thoughts, get grounded, and turn on your rational and compassionate brain.

Notice when you're jumping to conclusions and wonder if there may be an alternate explanation. Forgive yourself if you've made a mistake. It doesn't mean everything is lost, and don't let it ruin your day. Ask yourself what the worst case might look like and consider how you might deal with it.

Be your own best friend and tell yourself the very thing you'd tell a friend: "Trust yourself. You are strong, capable, and deserving of love, happiness, and success. You'll be ok. This is going to pass."

Another trick is to declare that you're not going to deal with your worries right now. Say it aloud, "I'm not going to think about this now," and schedule it when you can look at it with fresh eyes.

If your racing thoughts are interfering with your day-to-day functioning, depriving you of significant sleep, or are persistent or distressing, it's time to get professional help so you can explore more comprehensive treatment options.

Otherwise, if you're managing a lot right now, it's reasonable to have racing thoughts and an overactive mind. Beyond the little things you can do, the most important thing to learn is that it’s ok to feel overwhelmed from time to time and especially when life throws you a few curveballs. Let self-compassion rule, and you'll be at your best again soon.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.