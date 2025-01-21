8 Phrases That Actually Improved My Mental Health When I Was At My Lowest

I know what it’s like to have mental health phases where I feel completely out of control, miserable, and at a loss. Protecting our mental health is easier than you might think. We can all do it every day, and with simple activities that help us feel good, we’re better able to cope with life.

Trying new things can sometimes feel uncomfortable, but they usually become easier the more we practice them. One thing to remember is that none of us is perfect. We all have our limits. What’s good enough for you is excellent.

Here are the phrases that improved my mental health when I was at my lowest:

1. Mental health is our human default state

You don’t need fixing. You simply need to treat your body well and let go of the idea that you are a ‘special’ case. You are not special, yet you are profoundly unique.

Stop buying into the ‘mental health awareness’ lies and focus on creating extraordinary things with that remarkable mind of yours (I assure you, it is.)

2. Three long slow breaths through the nose create a bridge between chaos and order

You can return to order whenever you dare to breathe. Research from 2023 indicates that breathing techniques, particularly slow and controlled breathing exercises, significantly influence the nervous system.

They can reduce stress and anxiety and promote relaxation by directly impacting the body's physiological response through increased vagal nerve activity. This can effectively manage various mental health conditions and improve overall well-being.

3. Negative thoughts are inevitable

Many ‘gurus’ will tell you that you need to stop thinking and focus on the positive. Not possible.

You end up resisting more if you think you can switch off thoughts. And you get more self-conscious when you’re busy reciting dumb affirmations till you’re blue in the face.

Negative thoughts will come up, whether you like it or not, until the day you die. The difference between people who are happy more of the time versus those who continue to lapse into mental suffering is the extent to which they buy into the ‘seriousness’ of negative thoughts.

They are more light-hearted with their thoughts and let them arise and float past instead of holding on tight. That’s it.

4. Mental health is a habit

This means that our daily actions move us toward mental ill-health or mental ease (our default). When we continually ruminate, hold our breath, take things personally, and catastrophize, we’re taking on unhealthy thinking habits.

When we let go of the need to overthink, breathe, and focus outwards on loving and creating, we’re acting with healthy thinking habits. And yes, this takes daily awareness — certainly until it becomes more ingrained and effortless.

Treating mental health as a habit can be incredibly powerful. A 2021 study concluded that consistently practicing positive behaviors like mindfulness, exercise, and healthy sleep patterns can significantly improve mental well-being by leveraging the brain's natural tendency to form automatic routines through repetition.

This leads to better coping mechanisms and resilience against stress and negative emotions. By making positive mental health practices habitual, individuals can experience long-term benefits without requiring constant conscious effort.

5. True power is faith in uncertainty

CarlosBarquero / Shutterstock

Robert Greene said that “the need for certainty is the greatest disease the mind faces.” When we must know what happens next, we are trying to seize control of a future that has not happened yet, and we tighten up.

We’re no longer here. To live in the future — or the past, for that matter — is the definition of insanity. Be ok right here, and have faith that you will know what to do when the moment comes. This isn’t just mental health — this is Legend Power.

Faith can act as a powerful coping mechanism in times of uncertainty, providing a sense of meaning, purpose, and stability. A 2023 study found this can contribute to increased resilience and well-being, mainly when individuals rely on their religious beliefs to navigate stressful situations.

6. Your thoughts are your emotions

Every emotional experience you ever had reflected a thought perception you had about the world around you.

See a ghost? > Ghost thought > Scared feeling > Realize not a ghost > Relieved thought > Relieved feeling.

We have the power to allow ugly thoughts to glide past. Breathe, let the suckers slide, and you will enjoy a good life.

7. Mental health is maintaining the gap between illusion and reality

We can’t be 100% present all the time. But we can spend more of the time out of the delusion of our thoughts and perceptions.

This automatically allows us to be more connected to our innate spiritual wisdom and, thus, become driven by an unstoppable creative force.

Maintaining the gap between illusion and reality primarily involves understanding how our brains process sensory information, construct perceptions, and sometimes misinterpret cues, leading to illusions.

A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience found this is done while exploring the cognitive mechanisms that typically allow us to differentiate between perceived and objective reality. This often involves studying visual illusions, which reveal the limitations of our perceptual system and how context, expectations, and prior experiences can influence our perceptions.

8. All human suffering is rooted in the false idea that we have a protectable self

We do not. The self is a human construct that creates the illusion that we have something to protect, and thus we fear loss. We are far more than ‘self’ — we are Universal energy. But that’s tough to grasp.

So just remember this one thing: you can’t possibly lose a piece of yourself. Act like this is true, and you will possess a bold freedom few enjoy.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.