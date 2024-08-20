If You Want To Become Anti-Fragile, It's Time To Accept These 7 Essential Truths

It's all about becoming anti-fragile.

Written on Aug 20, 2024

Anti-fragile woman Bricolage | Shutterstock
Today, a reader of mine asked me if I could show him how to be more ‘anti-fragile.’ The idea was introduced by Nicholas Taleb in his book of the same name. It refers to the process of not only withstanding adversity but thriving and improving in the face of challenges. While everyone’s shivering in their boots about obstacles, your anti-fragile self is gearing up to grow. This requires awareness.

If you want to become anti-fragile, it's time to accept these 7 essential truths:

1. Embrace the suck

In the movie ‘Jarhead,’ this was a phrase often grunted by soldiers during Desert Storm. When you can find the good in the bad, you’ll be able to weather horrors like war. Think about how embracing adversity, even finding opportunities in hardship, can help you.

2. Actively learn from failure

Most people get depressed over setbacks. Antifragile people sit down and write down all the lessons from their mistakes. They may even do as I do, which is to write a blog about the experience. This is strengthening.

3. Develop mental resilience

The core of this is seeing thoughts as thoughts. Imperturbable people don’t buy into the seriousness of thoughts. They are fleeting, and they can see this. Their identities are not wrapped up in their thoughts. This creates an environment of peace and resilience.

Researchers urge people to understand that stress is not inherently negative but necessary to learn, grow, and develop.

4. Be adaptable

The one guarantee in life is impermanence. Most humans have a terrible problem with this. They sense change, and their entire body stiffens. You must go against this very normal draw. You must do as Bruce Lee says and ‘be like water.’ Use change as your guide.

5. Diversify your skills

To be anti-fragile, you need to not only anticipate change but develop skills in various things. You’re not watering yourself down. You’re solidifying.

6. Seek discomfort

If you sit about on the sofa in your pants all day, you may feel safe, but you’re making your life riskier. Why? Because you don’t grow in comfort. You’re stronger when stretching yourself, learning new things, and gathering experiences.

According to research from the Australian Institute of Business, the idea of antifragility embraces disorder and learning from it rather than avoiding it. 

confident women walking together Alexander Suhorucov | Pexels

7. Diversify your customer base

I’m not bashing having a 9–5, but I am saying 9–5s are not as secure as many think. You rely on a single boss. Cool, but you’re not anti-fragile. You’re at risk. Entrepreneurs get a lot of slack for living a ‘precarious’ life. But their set-up is often more secure than other forms of employment.

When your business model works with several clients, or better still — thousands of customers, your risk is spread out. Lose a client? No worries. You have 7 others.

When we adopt habits that ensure we strengthen regardless of life’s ups and downs. We will be unstoppable.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. 

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.