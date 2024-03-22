12 Rare Traits Only Found In High Performers At Work

Vincent Anderson is a management coach who helps leaders fulfill their roles to the best of their abilities.

He recently shared the various traits that managers should look for during the hiring process in order to build a successful team. Anderson credited a newsletter written by Chris Donnelly for the ideas he relayed.

Here are 12 rare traits only found in high performers in the workplace:

1. They get things done

Someone who’s a high performer can tackle any task, even if it’s challenging.

They’re not afraid to ask for extra support or guidance when they need it, but they’ll never leave their work unfinished, no matter how hard a project is.

2. They’re self-aware

They know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are. They play up their strengths and highlight what works best for them. They don’t use their weaknesses as excuses, but rather to understand where their growth points are.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

3. They can work through any challenge

Anderson referred to this trait as having “ruthless grit.”

These employees push through challenges with confidence, knowing that they’ll get to the other side, and when they do, they’ll have numerous wins under their belt.

4. They want to grow

High performers want to develop their skills continuously.

They’re not satisfied with just skating by with the successes they already have. They want to build their way up to even more success, so they’re always open to learning new things.

5. They show empathy.

They have respect and compassion for other people, which gives them a unique perspective in the corporate world.

They put people first and work from a place of kindness. They seek to truly understand people and center other people’s emotional needs, so that the other members of their team feel cared for, and in turn, work well together.

6. They don’t complain

Anderson was quick to note that just because high performers don’t complain, doesn’t mean they don’t challenge ideas that they disagree with.

It’s not that they keep quiet during conflict, it’s more that they choose not to frame grievances in a negative light.

Photo: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

They think about what can be fixed and improved, but they don’t complain about those things, either.

7. They’re strong communicators

They’re skilled at understanding what’s told to them and at conveying ideas on their own. They have solid listening skills and they use those skills to their advantage.

They know when to speak up and voice their opinion and when to let someone else take the stage.

8. They’re great at simplifying ideas

They can take complex ideas and distill them into clear, concise concepts. This part of their talent lies in hearing what’s not being explicitly stated, taking what’s important, and running with it.

9. They can emotionally regulate

High performers are bound to feel frustrated in the workplace, yet they know how to control their emotions in a way that projects an even-keeled personality.

Having strong emotional reactions to things is part of being human, yet knowing how to regulate those emotions is a key part of being successful.

10. They speak up

When faced with inequity or an idea they disagree with, high performers voice their opinions. They don’t keep quiet just for the sake of doing so. They advocate for what they believe is right — fairly and compassionately.

11. They manage their time well

Time management is a difficult concept for a lot of people, yet high performers know how to allocate their time in ways that bring them the most success. They make schedules and stick to them, making them reliable and consistent workers.

12. They enjoy being wrong

High performers can accept that they won’t always be right, yet they’re always ready to learn from their mistakes and grow as employees.

While high performers aren’t perfect, they do have a deep understanding of themselves.

That deep understanding and sense of self create an intense drive that they harness to help their team grow and find continuous success in their work.

They also understand that with everything, including work, there is balance. Overworking is not the same as being a high performer. Instead, it's about knowing your strengths, embracing your weaknesses and always trying to improve and learn.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.