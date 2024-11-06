You don't need to be a genius to know that, while they may be ideal pairings in relationships, introverts and extroverts don't always get along. It isn't easy to understand another person's point of view even in the best possible circumstances, but this visual test can help you figure out the introverted trait that hurts your relationships.

People with introverted personalities have their extroverted traits, and every single extrovert has their introverted traits. In fact, Jens Asendorpf, a personality researcher at Humboldt University of Berlin, says 90% of people "fall somewhere in the middle."

Advertisement

If your relationship has been challenging lately, it could be one of your secret introvert traits is to blame. If you are having a hard time figuring out what that personality trait could be, you're in luck.

The image you see first in this visual test reveals the introverted trait that hurts your relationships.

Simply look at the image below and pay close attention to the first thing you see. Then read on to find out about the introverted trait that could ruin your relationships.

Oleg Shupliak

Advertisement

1. If you saw the skull first

If you saw the skull first, the introverted trait that hurts your relationships is your need for periods of silence.

You love the hustle and bustle of daily life, but you need at least an hour of work if you ever plan on getting anything else done. It's not because you can't concentrate, it's because these quiet moments help you recharge.

Be sure to express your needs, even if they seem at odds with who you are. Doing so will make for less tension between you and your partner.

Advertisement

2. If you saw the hooded figure first

If you saw the hooded figure first, the introverted trait that hurts your relationships is your intense passion for privacy.

You're a great partner, and you're everyone's favorite when you show up to get loud and rowdy at parties, but none of that means that you are necessarily an open book, even to your partners. Having your privacy respected is critical for you, though you might be overly wary of admitting this for fear it could push a potential partner away.

Don't be silly. You can't get mad at someone for not giving you something you never asked for.

Advertisement

3. If you saw the blades first

If you saw the blades first, the introverted trait that hurts your relationships is your short temper if you don't get a day off.

Sure, you get the weekends off, but being who you are, that usually means you spend those days off interacting with your friends and going on various adventures. You're the kind of person who goes on vacation and then needs to take a vacation from their vacation.

Don't ever feel the need to justify yourself when you turn down an invitation. You accept so many that tapping out for the day won't register as strange to anyone, especially not to the people who love and know you well.

Advertisement

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.